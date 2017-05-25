Frank Whitcombe wrote: All I heard in the interview was platitudes, we need specifics - are they doing all they can with 50p or £3m? Looking at the lack of genuine rebuilding going on, off and on the pitch it would appear to be the former. So be honest with us and manage our expectations better, the lack of any honest communication is the problem here.



No mention of when we might have a full time coach, why the owners haven't deposited enough money in a bank account to be a functioning business, what is the short, medium and long term business plan - is it predicated upon RFL central funding or is AC serious about long term capital investment into all aspects of the club?



I could just go on and on about so many basics.



Well done to Mick on getting the interview, but I didn't exactly hear AC squirm

n

Agree they might as well have said 'nowt'.To be fair on one thing though, I don't think they can be so specific as to mention the amount they have available, if they actually have anything at all, that is. To say you have£million available just risks putting the price up, but they could say that they have resources to bring (say) a couple of players in - and that tells us a reasonable amount.