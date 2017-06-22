WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:30 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14454
Sal Paradise wrote:
No you miss the point - they didn't invest because it would hit profits in the short term until the ROI kicked so reducing the CT paid.

I appreciate that but again you are guilty of immediate term thinking rather than thinking what would be the case if they had not acted in such a self-interested fashion these last 15 or so years and grown these companies by investing cash piles in new ventures - by your analysis CT receipts could be much higher than they currently are.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:41 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15445
Location: On the road
Dally wrote:
I appreciate that but again you are guilty of immediate term thinking rather than thinking what would be the case if they had not acted in such a self-interested fashion these last 15 or so years and grown these companies by investing cash piles in new ventures - by your analysis CT receipts could be much higher than they currently are.


You are guilty of thinking those companies of 15 years ago would still be big companies - look at the FTSE 100 from 15 years ago and compare to now and see how many companies are still in it? What is driving the growth of those companies that replaced those from 15 years ago? Surely its capital investment?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:25 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14454
Sal Paradise wrote:
You are guilty of thinking those companies of 15 years ago would still be big companies - look at the FTSE 100 from 15 years ago and compare to now and see how many companies are still in it? What is driving the growth of those companies that replaced those from 15 years ago? Surely its capital investment?

Again, lack of investment has in many cases caused decline in former leaders.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:27 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13158
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
How many companies outside of those owned by the Japanese actually have Kaizen programs or programs of continual improvement.?


This is far too glib; I work in the H&S Care sector - the private bit - and continuous improvement is very much part of the culture across the sector. I'd suggest that's driven by increased regulation - and a need to demonstrate improved outcomes to justify our use of public money.

Kaizen as a formal process however, doesn't deliver anywhere near so well in knowledge work as it does in manufacturing - which is where it came from; it's likely that since we don't manufacture much any more in the UK and our economy is much more reliant on the service sector, the application of Kaizen by managers who undertake an MBA and get all excited when they study it, is less effective in the modern world of work. To suggest that modern companies don't practice continuous improvement however, is just silly; to suggest that they don't use Kaizen methods is probably true though - and rightly so.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:26 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15104
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I have worked for 2 Universities who deliver MBAs. I have worked with several people who have undertaken MBAs. I have not been impressed the outcomes at all.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:47 pm
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 591
tigertot wrote:
I have worked for 2 Universities who deliver MBAs. I have worked with several people who have undertaken MBAs. I have not been impressed the outcomes at all.

They're not there to impress you, they must have been impressive to get an MBA!

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:52 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14454
PCollinson1990 wrote:
they must have been impressive to get an MBA!
Why?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:06 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 591
Dally wrote:
Why?

Have you got one?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:44 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14454
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Have you got one?
No. Never seen the point. It would be irrelevant to me.
