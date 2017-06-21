WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:32 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15416
Location: On the road
Dally wrote:
As you may recall I have been a long-term critic of CEO and the bonus culture saying they / it cause loss of value all round. Seems from this article this evening that somebody has done a study that shows just that:

http://www.standard.co.uk/business/anth ... 69946.html


He also blames the low productivity on a our inability to get rid of the deficit - so what do you suggest is done about that. CEO's driving profit will actually increase CT take so should help the reduction of the deficit - you can't have it both ways?

As I have always said on here if you look hard enough you will always find an article to support your stance - is it fact no its just opinion and should be treated as such.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
