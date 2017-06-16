Sal Paradise wrote: If that is what the government can afford then yes it is - why should this be any different from a commercial enterprise which incidentally is actual funding the increase.



Is it OK to award pay increases if productivity drops - a simple yes or no to both questions will do nicely

On point 2, I agree.On point 1, I dont know if you are being deliberately daft or, whether you understand how local government in funded ?The only way for local government to increase it's income is from local council tax or government grants, they aren't selling chocolate bars that they can increase the price or, make the bar smaller or, put out a 3 for 2 offer.Their revenue comes from me and you and if we dont adequately fund our local services and reward the staff properly, what will happen to those services ?Yes they can alway manage costs a little better and maximise the efficiency of their various departments, just like any other business but, then what ?We've had the brakes on for the last 7 years, how much longer do you want to reduce the living standards of those who work in these organisations or should they employ people who cant find work elsewhere and are just "happy" to have a job.