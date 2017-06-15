wrencat1873 wrote:

Unless empathy and selfish are the same thing, it will be a long wait.

Mrs May has spouted hot air about fair society for months but, they are just empty words.

Nobody knows what she actually thinks because it seems to change with each day of the week but, she is lacking any attribute that you would want from a leader.

No conviction, no principles, no leadership and no bottle.



FWIW I dont think that Corbyn has got all of those attributes but, he does seem to have some principles (even if I dont agree with some of them).



Everyone knows that she has to go, it's just a matter of time and delaying getting rid isn't helping anyone.