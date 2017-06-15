WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:28 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8140
Sal Paradise wrote:
So are you saying everyone should be getting 1% regardless of what sector they work in - I'm struggling with your fair society - its fair public sector should be guaranteed - let's face it if its there the unions will ensure its taken - but not the private sector who have no guarantees.

That doesn't seem fair - neither did the huge increase the MPs awarded themselves didn't see the likes of Corbyn and McDonald refusing to take it!! So much for inequality

Next you will asking for a prices and incomes policy :D


At least answer the basic principle or whether it is right to CAP increases in the public sector at 1%, regardless of performance or productivity.
Dont water it down or throw a smokescreen, a simple yes or no will do nicely.

We can then move on to some of the other issues.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:35 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13083
Location: Ossett
PCollinson1990 wrote:
So, a Quaker who has been largely discredited by HMRC for many years posts an opinion in a poorly formatted blog, and thats "evidence"


At least you've looked at it - and of course you're perfectly entitled to refute it, as many people in the comments section do; the point of course, is that there is plenty of conflicting information out there and it's risky to rely only on what bounces back at you in your own echo chamber.

Tha naws t'pit is closed lad?


Sorry, but I have no idea what you mean, or what relevant it has?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:19 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15399
Location: On the road
wrencat1873 wrote:
At least answer the basic principle or whether it is right to CAP increases in the public sector at 1%, regardless of performance or productivity.
Dont water it down or throw a smokescreen, a simple yes or no will do nicely.

We can then move on to some of the other issues.


If that is what the government can afford then yes it is - why should this be any different from a commercial enterprise which incidentally is actual funding the increase.

Is it OK to award pay increases if productivity drops - a simple yes or no to both questions will do nicely
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:11 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15399
Location: On the road
It would appear Mrs May has learned nothing - why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?

These are people who have lost everything including - in some cases - family members why is she so afraid of getting some well deserved flack!!

Time the Tories discarded this robot for someone who has empathy with and can engage with fellow humans
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:01 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2762
Location: WF4
Sal Paradise wrote:
why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?


She's completely devoid of any social skills and looks thoroughly panicked when put in a position of having to engage with anyone other than pre-approved Tory stooges. Everything from her facial expressions to her body language is just plain awkward.

The best description I've seen of her so far is 'a baby giraffe who's been dressed at Oxfam'.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:22 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1885
Sal Paradise wrote:
It would appear Mrs May has learned nothing - why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?

These are people who have lost everything including - in some cases - family members why is she so afraid of getting some well deserved flack!!

Time the Tories discarded this robot for someone who has empathy with and can engage with fellow humans



Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology? :D
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:03 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8140
DGM wrote:
Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology? :D


Unless empathy and selfish are the same thing, it will be a long wait.
Mrs May has spouted hot air about fair society for months but, they are just empty words.
Nobody knows what she actually thinks because it seems to change with each day of the week but, she is lacking any attribute that you would want from a leader.
No conviction, no principles, no leadership and no bottle.

FWIW I dont think that Corbyn has got all of those attributes but, he does seem to have some principles (even if I dont agree with some of them).

Everyone knows that she has to go, it's just a matter of time and delaying getting rid isn't helping anyone.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:43 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15399
Location: On the road
DGM wrote:
Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology? :D


There are MPs in both parties Brown hardly did himself any favours in 2010 :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:45 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15399
Location: On the road
wrencat1873 wrote:
Unless empathy and selfish are the same thing, it will be a long wait.
Mrs May has spouted hot air about fair society for months but, they are just empty words.
Nobody knows what she actually thinks because it seems to change with each day of the week but, she is lacking any attribute that you would want from a leader.
No conviction, no principles, no leadership and no bottle.

FWIW I dont think that Corbyn has got all of those attributes but, he does seem to have some principles (even if I dont agree with some of them).

Everyone knows that she has to go, it's just a matter of time and delaying getting rid isn't helping anyone.


Completely agree - she has to go and soon - no spine whatsoever
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
