Sal Paradise wrote:
So are you saying everyone should be getting 1% regardless of what sector they work in - I'm struggling with your fair society - its fair public sector should be guaranteed - let's face it if its there the unions will ensure its taken - but not the private sector who have no guarantees.
That doesn't seem fair - neither did the huge increase the MPs awarded themselves didn't see the likes of Corbyn and McDonald refusing to take it!! So much for inequality
Next you will asking for a prices and incomes policy
At least answer the basic principle or whether it is right to CAP increases in the public sector at 1%, regardless of performance or productivity.
Dont water it down or throw a smokescreen, a simple yes or no will do nicely.
We can then move on to some of the other issues.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:35 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
So, a Quaker who has been largely discredited by HMRC for many years posts an opinion in a poorly formatted blog, and thats "evidence"
At least you've looked at it - and of course you're perfectly entitled to refute it, as many people in the comments section do; the point of course, is that there is plenty of conflicting information out there and it's risky to rely only on what bounces back at you in your own echo chamber.
Tha naws t'pit is closed lad?
Sorry, but I have no idea what you mean, or what relevant it has?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:19 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
At least answer the basic principle or whether it is right to CAP increases in the public sector at 1%, regardless of performance or productivity.
Dont water it down or throw a smokescreen, a simple yes or no will do nicely.
We can then move on to some of the other issues.
If that is what the government can afford then yes it is - why should this be any different from a commercial enterprise which incidentally is actual funding the increase.
Is it OK to award pay increases if productivity drops - a simple yes or no to both questions will do nicely
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:11 am
It would appear Mrs May has learned nothing - why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?
These are people who have lost everything including - in some cases - family members why is she so afraid of getting some well deserved flack!!
Time the Tories discarded this robot for someone who has empathy with and can engage with fellow humans
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:01 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?
She's completely devoid of any social skills and looks thoroughly panicked when put in a position of having to engage with anyone other than pre-approved Tory stooges. Everything from her facial expressions to her body language is just plain awkward.
The best description I've seen of her so far is 'a baby giraffe who's been dressed at Oxfam'.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:22 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Sal Paradise wrote:
It would appear Mrs May has learned nothing - why is she so afraid of engaging with other humans on a human level?
These are people who have lost everything including - in some cases - family members why is she so afraid of getting some well deserved flack!!
Time the Tories discarded this robot for someone who has empathy with and can engage with fellow humans
Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology?
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:03 am
DGM wrote:
Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology?
Unless empathy and selfish are the same thing, it will be a long wait.
Mrs May has spouted hot air about fair society for months but, they are just empty words.
Nobody knows what she actually thinks because it seems to change with each day of the week but, she is lacking any attribute that you would want from a leader.
No conviction, no principles, no leadership and no bottle.
FWIW I dont think that Corbyn has got all of those attributes but, he does seem to have some principles (even if I dont agree with some of them).
Everyone knows that she has to go, it's just a matter of time and delaying getting rid isn't helping anyone.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:43 am
DGM wrote:
Doesn't empathy go against the whole Tory ideology?
There are MPs in both parties Brown hardly did himself any favours in 2010
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:45 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Unless empathy and selfish are the same thing, it will be a long wait.
Mrs May has spouted hot air about fair society for months but, they are just empty words.
Nobody knows what she actually thinks because it seems to change with each day of the week but, she is lacking any attribute that you would want from a leader.
No conviction, no principles, no leadership and no bottle.
FWIW I dont think that Corbyn has got all of those attributes but, he does seem to have some principles (even if I dont agree with some of them).
Everyone knows that she has to go, it's just a matter of time and delaying getting rid isn't helping anyone.
Completely agree - she has to go and soon - no spine whatsoever
