Sal Paradise wrote:
So are you saying everyone should be getting 1% regardless of what sector they work in - I'm struggling with your fair society - its fair public sector should be guaranteed - let's face it if its there the unions will ensure its taken - but not the private sector who have no guarantees.
That doesn't seem fair - neither did the huge increase the MPs awarded themselves didn't see the likes of Corbyn and McDonald refusing to take it!! So much for inequality
Next you will asking for a prices and incomes policy
At least answer the basic principle or whether it is right to CAP increases in the public sector at 1%, regardless of performance or productivity.
Dont water it down or throw a smokescreen, a simple yes or no will do nicely.
We can then move on to some of the other issues.