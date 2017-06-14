wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8137



Sal Paradise wrote: Callaghan 269 seats - resigned

Kinnock 271 seats - resigned

Corbyn 262 seats - claims victory and orders the winner to resign



!!!



Its all about expectation, isnt it but, you know that.

And, if we're measuring result vs expectation, why is Mrs May still in charge ?



Many, including Mrs May, thought that Corbyn would be obliterated in the election but his stock rose sharply.

May on the other hand went from demanding a landslide victory, to strengthen her Brexit negotiating hand and she came away with sweet FA.

You can poke as much fun as you like at Corbyn and his supporters but, they are, by far, the happiest with the election result.

Remember, all their planning was for 2020 and yet they goy mighty close in 2017 Its all about expectation, isnt it but, you know that.And, if we're measuring result vs expectation, why is Mrs May still in charge ?Many, including Mrs May, thought that Corbyn would be obliterated in the election but his stock rose sharply.May on the other hand went from demanding a landslide victory, to strengthen her Brexit negotiating hand and she came away with sweet FA.You can poke as much fun as you like at Corbyn and his supporters but, they are, by far, the happiest with the election result.Remember, all their planning was for 2020 and yet they goy mighty close in 2017 Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15395

Location: On the road

wrencat1873 wrote:

And, if we're measuring result vs expectation, why is Mrs May still in charge ?



Many, including Mrs May, thought that Corbyn would be obliterated in the election but his stock rose sharply.

May on the other hand went from demanding a landslide victory, to strengthen her Brexit negotiating hand and she came away with sweet FA.

You can poke as much fun as you like at Corbyn and his supporters but, they are, by far, the happiest with the election result.

Remember, all their planning was for 2020 and yet they goy mighty close in 2017 Its all about expectation, isnt it but, you know that.And, if we're measuring result vs expectation, why is Mrs May still in charge ?Many, including Mrs May, thought that Corbyn would be obliterated in the election but his stock rose sharply.May on the other hand went from demanding a landslide victory, to strengthen her Brexit negotiating hand and she came away with sweet FA.You can poke as much fun as you like at Corbyn and his supporters but, they are, by far, the happiest with the election result.Remember, all their planning was for 2020 and yet they goy mighty close in 2017



They lost by 60 seats - but you knew that. That fact that cannot be ignored - do you honestly think he Tories will run such a bad campaign again and do you think Mrs May will be fronting it? What more can offer to give away next time?



He had an open goal and didn't just miss he missed by a mile - the Corbyn project is dead in the water now. A more centralist Labour party under Burnham/Cooper could easily win. Depends who is leading the Tories, how Brexit goes and how much they soften their views on austerity. They know what Corbyn is all about know is better the devil you know.



The only good thing to come out of this election is the clipping of the wings of Queen Nicola



If they do invest some more in Health and education then Labour are scuppered - if they want to stay in power then they have to do that.



The dementia tax is a strange one - if you go into residential care they take your house to pay for it - this has been the case since 1948 under all parties - so I don't know why this came as such a shock. Before you have a go I don't agree with it in either case its wrong.



What is funny is you have a man spouting inequality who comes from a very privileged background, privately educated, never had a proper job outside of politics and lives in an expensive suburb of London!! It beggers belief They lost by 60 seats- but you knew that. That fact that cannot be ignored - do you honestly think he Tories will run such a bad campaign again and do you think Mrs May will be fronting it? What more can offer to give away next time?He had an open goal and didn't just miss he missed by a mile - the Corbyn project is dead in the water now. A more centralist Labour party under Burnham/Cooper could easily win. Depends who is leading the Tories, how Brexit goes and how much they soften their views on austerity. They know what Corbyn is all about know is better the devil you know.The only good thing to come out of this election is the clipping of the wings of Queen NicolaIf they do invest some more in Health and education then Labour are scuppered - if they want to stay in power then they have to do that.The dementia tax is a strange one - if you go into residential care they take your house to pay for it - this has been the case since 1948 under all parties - so I don't know why this came as such a shock. Before you have a go I don't agree with it in either case its wrong.What is funny is you have a man spouting inequality who comes from a very privileged background, privately educated, never had a proper job outside of politics and lives in an expensive suburb of London!! It beggers belief Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8137

Sal Paradise wrote:

What is funny is you have a man spouting inequality who comes from a very privileged background, privately educated, never had a proper job outside of politics and lives in an expensive suburb of London!! It beggers belief



Cant disagree with this although, it's a good job that some of our politicians are fighting for people who have very little.

Mrs May, despite all of her hot air (we're getting used to that now), really doesn't give a damn about those in need or the "jams".

It made a decent line in her various spoutings of hot air, yet, her actions have been somewhat different to the spoken word.



She is happy to tell the public sector workers, who have recently gone above and beyond their duty, that 1% is plenty and to give them very little hope of any increase in their salaries.

It must really make them feel good when she praises their actions after telling them how little they are worth.



I've no problem with anyone championing the cause of those who have least, no matter where they have come from.



I'm sure that we would love to have a working class hero running the country but, that will never happen. Cant disagree with this although, it's a good job that some of our politicians are fighting for people who have very little.Mrs May, despite all of her hot air (we're getting used to that now), really doesn't give a damn about those in need or the "jams".It made a decent line in her various spoutings of hot air, yet, her actions have been somewhat different to the spoken word.She is happy to tell the public sector workers, who have recently gone above and beyond their duty, that 1% is plenty and to give them very little hope of any increase in their salaries.It must really make them feel good when she praises their actions after telling them how little they are worth.I've no problem with anyone championing the cause of those who have least, no matter where they have come from.I'm sure that we would love to have a working class hero running the country but, that will never happen. West Leeds Rhino

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Aug 27, 2010 11:31 am

Posts: 483

Location: Leeds

One of the main reasons I voted Conservatives was from a purely selfish commercial point of view as Labour promised to increase Corporation tax drastically.



I am interested to understand what the reasons people voted Labour for was. Not including Austerity and Brexit, what other reasons did people vote for Labour? Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15395

Location: On the road

wrencat1873 wrote: Cant disagree with this although, it's a good job that some of our politicians are fighting for people who have very little.

Mrs May, despite all of her hot air (we're getting used to that now), really doesn't give a damn about those in need or the "jams".

It made a decent line in her various spoutings of hot air, yet, her actions have been somewhat different to the spoken word.



She is happy to tell the public sector workers, who have recently gone above and beyond their duty, that 1% is plenty and to give them very little hope of any increase in their salaries.

It must really make them feel good when she praises their actions after telling them how little they are worth.



I've no problem with anyone championing the cause of those who have least, no matter where they have come from.



I'm sure that we would love to have a working class hero running the country but, that will never happen.



There appears to be a notion that salary increases should be a given and that that is the norm in the private sector. That is far from the case - I would suggest there are plenty of people working in the private sector that would have loved to have had a 1% increase compounded for 7 years. The notion that the public sector is worse off than all the workers in the private sector is a fallacy propagated by the likes of Corbyn.



What is the civil service offering in increased productivity for its annual salary increases?



Increases in pay should be self funding otherwise you are in the departure lounge of oblivion. There appears to be a notion that salary increases should be a given and that that is the norm in the private sector. That is far from the case - I would suggest there are plenty of people working in the private sector that would have loved to have had a 1% increase compounded for 7 years. The notion that the public sector is worse off than all the workers in the private sector is a fallacy propagated by the likes of Corbyn.What is the civil service offering in increased productivity for its annual salary increases?Increases in pay should be self funding otherwise you are in the departure lounge of oblivion. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26774

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty





http://theconversation.com/nhs-outpaces ... ains-53899 So maybe NHS staff are due a bigger pay rise than 1%? "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8137

Sal Paradise wrote: There appears to be a notion that salary increases should be a given and that that is the norm in the private sector. That is far from the case - I would suggest there are plenty of people working in the private sector that would have loved to have had a 1% increase compounded for 7 years. The notion that the public sector is worse off than all the workers in the private sector is a fallacy propagated by the likes of Corbyn.



What is the civil service offering in increased productivity for its annual salary increases?



Increases in pay should be self funding otherwise you are in the departure lounge of oblivion.



I agree but, I think you will find that regardless of "productivity" improving, within the sector, they are still being capped at 1%.



Although, many accuse Labour of solving problems, by throwing money around, without thought AND there are some eye watering salaries within local government, with council leaders getting paid more than the PM, which is clearly wrong.

This isn't what we are talking about here.



I'm trying to say that we cannot have staff, with wage increases CAPPED at 1% (this doesn't mean its and automatic increase) and yet you, like T.May,still believe this to be justified.



Fair society ?, I dont think so. I agree but, I think you will find that regardless of "productivity" improving, within the sector, they are still being capped at 1%.Although, many accuse Labour of solving problems, by throwing money around, without thought AND there are some eye watering salaries within local government, with council leaders getting paid more than the PM, which is clearly wrong.This isn't what we are talking about here.I'm trying to say that we cannot have staff, with wage increases CAPPED at 1% (this doesn't mean its and automatic increase) and yet you, like T.May,still believe this to be justified.Fair society ?, I dont think so. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15395

Location: On the road

wrencat1873 wrote: I agree but, I think you will find that regardless of "productivity" improving, within the sector, they are still being capped at 1%.



Although, many accuse Labour of solving problems, by throwing money around, without thought AND there are some eye watering salaries within local government, with council leaders getting paid more than the PM, which is clearly wrong.

This isn't what we are talking about here.



I'm trying to say that we cannot have staff, with wage increases CAPPED at 1% (this doesn't mean its and automatic increase) and yet you, like T.May,still believe this to be justified.



Fair society ?, I dont think so.



So are you saying everyone should be getting 1% regardless of what sector they work in - I'm struggling with your fair society - its fair public sector should be guaranteed - let's face it if its there the unions will ensure its taken - but not the private sector who have no guarantees.



That doesn't seem fair - neither did the huge increase the MPs awarded themselves didn't see the likes of Corbyn and McDonald refusing to take it!! So much for inequality



Next you will asking for a prices and incomes policy So are you saying everyone should be getting 1% regardless of what sector they work in - I'm struggling with your fair society - its fair public sector should be guaranteed - let's face it if its there the unions will ensure its taken - but not the private sector who have no guarantees.That doesn't seem fair - neither did the huge increase the MPs awarded themselves didn't see the likes of Corbyn and McDonald refusing to take it!! So much for inequalityNext you will asking for a prices and incomes policy Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. TrinityIHC

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm

Posts: 4714

Location: Outside your remit

West Leeds Rhino wrote: One of the main reasons I voted Conservatives was from a purely selfish commercial point of view as Labour promised to increase Corporation tax drastically.



I am interested to understand what the reasons people voted Labour for was. Not including Austerity and Brexit, what other reasons did people vote for Labour?



For me i voted for a change in ethos to our society. I've no problem with having to tighten my belt, as long as those making the rules at least make a pretense that they are tightening too.



Also, I feel that Corbyn is pretty straight talking and his core beliefs are consistent with his voting record. He seems to actually be a decent human being unlike any PM in my lifetime.



I also think Labour are far more likely to invest in the north once we lose our funding from the european social fund For me i voted for a change in ethos to our society. I've no problem with having to tighten my belt, as long as those making the rules at least make a pretense that they are tightening too.Also, I feel that Corbyn is pretty straight talking and his core beliefs are consistent with his voting record. He seems to actually be a decent human being unlike any PM in my lifetime.I also think Labour are far more likely to invest in the north once we lose our funding from the european social fund There's Only One F in Wakefield Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityIHC, wrencat1873 and 92 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 88 , 89 , 90 , 91 1 ... 87 910 posts • Page 91 of 91 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory

[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,586,118 1,609 76,036 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00 CC2017 SALFORD v WAKEFIELD TV < Fri : 10:50 NRL SOUTHS v GOLD COAST TV Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v ST. HELENS Fri : 20:00 CC2017 LEEDS v FEATHERSTONE TV Sat : 08:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat : 10:30 NRL CRONULLA v WESTS TV Sat : 15:00 CC2017 WARRINGTON v WIGAN TV Sat : 15:30 CH TOULOUSE v LONDON Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v CELTIC Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA v ST GEORGE TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v NEWCASTLE Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v TORONTO TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























