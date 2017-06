PCollinson1990 wrote: Yes, he and his pals bankrupt the country with profligate spending, you are quite right.

Another myth you have allowed yourself to be duped into believing.Labour invested heavily at the start of their reign, the deficit was coming down nicely, all under control and then the GLOBAL economic crash hit. No doubt that was all Labours fault as well?I'll admit that his continuance of Thatchers financial deregulation and stupid PFI deals were well, stupid but if you actually look at the figures everything was pretty much under control.