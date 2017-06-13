WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin General Election 8th June

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:28 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13065
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.

Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.


Yep - you're still an idiot.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:25 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1050
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Spoke to a pal of mine today, true blue Tory . Not short of money.I said you will be distraught at the Tory performance. He just laughed, said he voted labour for the first time ever.
Said if jezza had won, he would be richer by about twenty to thirty grand a year. This cos he has three kids at university. So much for all this talk about brexit. If you tell people they will be receiving free stuff usually they will vote for you.
Water under the bridge now, but Mrs mays promise was to remove fuel allowance and scrap the triple lock. Not a surprise she did not receive a working Tory majority.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:48 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15390
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
Yep - you're still an idiot.


You might need the state make the choices for you - I for one are grown up enough to be able to do it for my self :D

No wonder you wanted Jeremy to win :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:09 am
PCollinson1990 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 452
Sal Paradise wrote:
You might need the state make the choices for you - I for one are grown up enough to be able to do it for my self :D

No wonder you wanted Jeremy to win :D


If he'd been extolling a whippet and flat cap tax he'd not have bren and wren's support!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Moonshine, WF Rhino and 35 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,3591,60776,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM