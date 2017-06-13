Spoke to a pal of mine today, true blue Tory . Not short of money.I said you will be distraught at the Tory performance. He just laughed, said he voted labour for the first time ever.

Said if jezza had won, he would be richer by about twenty to thirty grand a year. This cos he has three kids at university. So much for all this talk about brexit. If you tell people they will be receiving free stuff usually they will vote for you.

Water under the bridge now, but Mrs mays promise was to remove fuel allowance and scrap the triple lock. Not a surprise she did not receive a working Tory majority.