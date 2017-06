Sal Paradise

TrinityIHC wrote: Corbyn supported none of their killing and maiming, he just tried to get someone to publicly acknowledge the legitimacy of a desire for united ireland. JC has been fiercely anti violence ever since he came on the scene.



If the N Ireland parties feel the need to maintain a paramilitary wing then thats a matter for themselves - just don't be inviting either of them to prop up a government of either colour while those paramilitaries are still active.



But in doing so he was suggesting that what the Catholics were doing was acceptable collateral damage in the struggle to get recognition. Did he come out and say this killing is unacceptable?



Then there is Corbyn admiration of Chavez in Venezuela, Gaddafi in Libya, Milosevic in Bosnia - the list is an extensive one!!

Sal Paradise wrote: But in doing so he was suggesting that what the Catholics were doing was acceptable collateral damage in the struggle to get recognition. Did he come out and say this killing is unacceptable?



Then there is Corbyn admiration of Chavez in Venezuela, Gaddafi in Libya, Milosevic in Bosnia - the list is an extensive one!!

Dirt can be dug up on almost anyone. Hell the Tories supported the Apartheid government in South Africa around the same time you are calling Corbyn for being a terrorist sympathiser.

bren2k wrote: Neither did she say sorry to the disabled people who were persecuted under her watch, the nurses who had to use foodbanks, or the teachers who had to beg parents to make good the shortfall in school funding so they could buy books and equipment; she has form in this regard.



That said - she has now said the Tory party will help those MP's who are in financial difficulty due to losing their seats through her incompetence; it seems there is a magic money tree after all, if you're a Tory MP...



The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general public



The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.



Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.



The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general public

The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.

Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.

Perhaps we should abandon foreign aid and put those billions into education?

Sal Paradise wrote: The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general public



The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.



Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.



Perhaps we should abandon foreign aid and put those billions into education?



Wow, you still aren't giving up are you ?



Labour (well, Blair) took us into Iraq, to back the Bush administration and I think just about everyone (apart from Bush and Blair) would acknowledge that it was a huge mistake, "sold" on a lie - WMD still not found



Although there are areas of Foreign Aid that are mis-used, however, as the 5th largest economy in the world, do you really think that we should abandon any help for countries or people in crisis ?



And as for payouts for MP, give them 3 months notice (severance pay) and get them back out into the real world.

They have failed in their "job" or, they would have been re-elected and at least, unlike yourself, they may have some empathy for those for whom they have caused hardship.



Wow, you still aren't giving up are you ?

Labour (well, Blair) took us into Iraq, to back the Bush administration and I think just about everyone (apart from Bush and Blair) would acknowledge that it was a huge mistake, "sold" on a lie - WMD still not found

Although there are areas of Foreign Aid that are mis-used, however, as the 5th largest economy in the world, do you really think that we should abandon any help for countries or people in crisis ?

And as for payouts for MP, give them 3 months notice (severance pay) and get them back out into the real world.

They have failed in their "job" or, they would have been re-elected and at least, unlike yourself, they may have some empathy for those for whom they have caused hardship.

At least they went into politics knowing that elections occur within a 5 year cycle, not like regular members of the national work force.

LifeLongHKRFan wrote: Dirt can be dug up on almost anyone. Hell the Tories supported the Apartheid government in South Africa around the same time you are calling Corbyn for being a terrorist sympathiser. But Mandela was considered a terrorist in the old days. So, nothing changes does it - Labour terrorist sympathising and Tories on the side of law and order. Sal Paradise

wrencat1873 wrote:



Labour (well, Blair) took us into Iraq, to back the Bush administration and I think just about everyone (apart from Bush and Blair) would acknowledge that it was a huge mistake, "sold" on a lie - WMD still not found



Although there are areas of Foreign Aid that are mis-used, however, as the 5th largest economy in the world, do you really think that we should abandon any help for countries or people in crisis ?



And as for payouts for MP, give them 3 months notice (severance pay) and get them back out into the real world.

They have failed in their "job" or, they would have been re-elected and at least, unlike yourself, they may have some empathy for those for whom they have caused hardship.





What do expect your lob-sided points to go unchallenged?

I don't see any of the Blair aides including the likes of Campbell accepting it was a mistake - even in this month's GQ they are defending their decision.

The point is where is that money best used? I am not saying we should not support people in crisis but where do we consider the best use of the money.

Greg Mullholland was a great MP he didn't lose his seat because he wasn't doing a good job - but then you knew that didn't you - but that is typical of the froth you post.



What do expect your lob-sided points to go unchallenged?



I don't see any of the Blair aides including the likes of Campbell accepting it was a mistake - even in this month's GQ they are defending their decision.



The point is where is that money best used? I am not saying we should not support people in crisis but where do we consider the best use of the money.



What do expect your lob-sided points to go unchallenged?

I don't see any of the Blair aides including the likes of Campbell accepting it was a mistake - even in this month's GQ they are defending their decision.

The point is where is that money best used? I am not saying we should not support people in crisis but where do we consider the best use of the money.

Greg Mullholland was a great MP he didn't lose his seat because he wasn't doing a good job - but then you knew that didn't you - but that is typical of the froth you post.

Dally wrote: But Mandela was considered a terrorist in the old days. So, nothing changes does it - Labour terrorist sympathising and Tories on the side of law and order.



He was in the early days of the ANC

Sal Paradise wrote: What do expect your lob-sided points to go unchallenged?



I don't see any of the Blair aides including the likes of Campbell accepting it was a mistake - even in this month's GQ they are defending their decision.



The point is where is that money best used? I am not saying we should not support people in crisis but where do we consider the best use of the money.



Greg Mullholland was a great MP he didn't lose his seat because he wasn't doing a good job - but then you knew that didn't you - but that is typical of the froth you post.



