Sal Paradise wrote: The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general public



The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.



Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.



Perhaps we should abandon foreign aid and put those billions into education?

Wow, you still aren't giving up are you ?Labour (well, Blair) took us into Iraq, to back the Bush administration and I think just about everyone (apart from Bush and Blair) would acknowledge that it was a huge mistake, "sold" on a lie - WMD still not foundAlthough there are areas of Foreign Aid that are mis-used, however, as the 5th largest economy in the world, do you really think that we should abandon any help for countries or people in crisis ?And as for payouts for MP, give them 3 months notice (severance pay) and get them back out into the real world.They have failed in their "job" or, they would have been re-elected and at least, unlike yourself, they may have some empathy for those for whom they have caused hardship.At least they went into politics knowing that elections occur within a 5 year cycle, not like regular members of the national work force.