bren2k wrote: Neither did she say sorry to the disabled people who were persecuted under her watch, the nurses who had to use foodbanks, or the teachers who had to beg parents to make good the shortfall in school funding so they could buy books and equipment; she has form in this regard.



That said - she has now said the Tory party will help those MP's who are in financial difficulty due to losing their seats through her incompetence; it seems there is a magic money tree after all, if you're a Tory MP...

The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general publicThe only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.Perhaps we should abandon foreign aid and put those billions into education?