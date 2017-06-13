WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:52 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13063
Location: Ossett
wrencat1873 wrote:
I haven't seen her comments about helping those Tory MP's who have lost their seats


It's in here.

I guess the 37 grand redundo and transitional expense claim isn't enough - maybe they should be subject to an assessment of their fitness to work before they're offered any help; and make sure they don't have a spare bedroom.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:09 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15386
Location: On the road
TrinityIHC wrote:
Corbyn supported none of their killing and maiming, he just tried to get someone to publicly acknowledge the legitimacy of a desire for united ireland. JC has been fiercely anti violence ever since he came on the scene.

If the N Ireland parties feel the need to maintain a paramilitary wing then thats a matter for themselves - just don't be inviting either of them to prop up a government of either colour while those paramilitaries are still active.


But in doing so he was suggesting that what the Catholics were doing was acceptable collateral damage in the struggle to get recognition. Did he come out and say this killing is unacceptable?

Then there is Corbyn admiration of Chavez in Venezuela, Gaddafi in Libya, Milosevic in Bosnia - the list is an extensive one!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:16 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1796
Sal Paradise wrote:
But in doing so he was suggesting that what the Catholics were doing was acceptable collateral damage in the struggle to get recognition. Did he come out and say this killing is unacceptable?

Then there is Corbyn admiration of Chavez in Venezuela, Gaddafi in Libya, Milosevic in Bosnia - the list is an extensive one!!

Dirt can be dug up on almost anyone. Hell the Tories supported the Apartheid government in South Africa around the same time you are calling Corbyn for being a terrorist sympathiser.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:16 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15386
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
Neither did she say sorry to the disabled people who were persecuted under her watch, the nurses who had to use foodbanks, or the teachers who had to beg parents to make good the shortfall in school funding so they could buy books and equipment; she has form in this regard.

That said - she has now said the Tory party will help those MP's who are in financial difficulty due to losing their seats through her incompetence; it seems there is a magic money tree after all, if you're a Tory MP...


The last Labour government took us into an illegal war I didn't see any "were sorry" - that how in touch they are with the general public

The only reason a nurse would be using a food bank is because of other personal financial issues. If everyone earning less than a nurse was using foodbanks we wouldn't have to queue at the supermarkets - but you knew that really didn't you.

Most parents should have sufficient common sense to know what the educational needs of their child is and as such ensure their children are provided with the necessary material - we don't live in a nanny state where all responsibility is devolved to the centre.

Perhaps we should abandon foreign aid and put those billions into education?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
