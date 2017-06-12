WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:37 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
And on the other side of the coin not every person who voted for Conservative was just some rich person only worried about their wallet getting smaller. There are actually working class people who could see how the bigger long term picture of how bad Corbyn would have been even if others couldn't.

And no we don't need another newspaper link backing your view when you know it'd be easy to find links that told the opposite story.


For sure - there is a plurality of views; what I have a problem with is people who form their views on false information - of which Sal is a perfect example; soundbites and ill-informed repetition of a party line, without any enquiry or independent thought.

And you didn't click them either you dunderhead - one was a link to an FT analysis of why CT revenues went up last year, and the others weren't newspaper articles. If you are such a diligent researcher, feel free to provide counter arguments - you know I'm the kind of annoying person who'll read them; which will probably be a waste of my time, since you don't actually want to have a rational discussion.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:55 pm
bren2k wrote:
For sure - there is a plurality of views; what I have a problem with is people who form their views on false information - of which Sal is a perfect example; soundbites and ill-informed repetition of a party line, without any enquiry or independent thought.

And you didn't click them either you dunderhead - one was a link to an FT analysis of why CT revenues went up last year, and the others weren't newspaper articles. If you are such a diligent researcher, feel free to provide counter arguments - you know I'm the kind of annoying person who'll read them; which will probably be a waste of my time, since you don't actually want to have a rational discussion.


You do realise that link you provided we couldn't read unless we signed up and subscribed to the Financial Times site.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:07 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Sorry but, that would never happen, just as the Tories wouldn't back Labour is the boot was on the other foot.
Although hindsight is a wonderful thing, if it were possible, Brexit should have been looked at on a cross party basis, separate to ALL other policies.
Mrs May and her party, through utter greed and arrogance, may just have knackered our chances of getting a deal.
The 2 year time frame was always extremely tight and now, the Tories will be so busy trying to sort themselves out, that Brexit wont get the time and consideration that is requires.

Listening to the political commentators on the "Daily Politics", they (the Tories) are so fearful of losing a second election, that they will try and limp through.

Life really is stranger than fiction.


You're probably right but as you say, life is stranger than fiction and incompetent May still has to get her Queens Speech through, which is no mean feat considering what the DUP will demand to prop her up. Guess we will find out if she has a conscience of any kind or as I suspect, hungry to hold onto power at all costs.

I pay no attention to the commentators, blowhards or just parrot whatever conventional wisdom is at the time, with a few exceptions.

We'll see - it aint over till its over! :PRAY:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:42 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
You do realise that link you provided we couldn't read unless we signed up and subscribed to the Financial Times site.


My bad - I'm a subscriber, and I won't copy/paste it here, because subscription is what allows for proper journalism.

Try this; it's less sophisticated, but pretty balanced. In short, revenues went up in 2016 for a variety of reasons - and Labour's plans to raise revenue could work - or they couldn't. And Brexit throws the whole thing into disarray, because no one can predict what corporations will do if we lose access to the single market, and a ready supply of labour.
