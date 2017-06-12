wrencat1873 wrote: Sorry but, that would never happen, just as the Tories wouldn't back Labour is the boot was on the other foot.

Although hindsight is a wonderful thing, if it were possible, Brexit should have been looked at on a cross party basis, separate to ALL other policies.

Mrs May and her party, through utter greed and arrogance, may just have knackered our chances of getting a deal.

The 2 year time frame was always extremely tight and now, the Tories will be so busy trying to sort themselves out, that Brexit wont get the time and consideration that is requires.



Listening to the political commentators on the "Daily Politics", they (the Tories) are so fearful of losing a second election, that they will try and limp through.



Life really is stranger than fiction.

You're probably right but as you say, life is stranger than fiction and incompetent May still has to get her Queens Speech through, which is no mean feat considering what the DUP will demand to prop her up. Guess we will find out if she has a conscience of any kind or as I suspect, hungry to hold onto power at all costs.I pay no attention to the commentators, blowhards or just parrot whatever conventional wisdom is at the time, with a few exceptions.We'll see - it aint over till its over!