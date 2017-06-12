PrinterThe wrote:
And on the other side of the coin not every person who voted for Conservative was just some rich person only worried about their wallet getting smaller. There are actually working class people who could see how the bigger long term picture of how bad Corbyn would have been even if others couldn't.
And no we don't need another newspaper link backing your view when you know it'd be easy to find links that told the opposite story.
And no we don't need another newspaper link backing your view when you know it'd be easy to find links that told the opposite story.
For sure - there is a plurality of views; what I have a problem with is people who form their views on false information - of which Sal is a perfect example; soundbites and ill-informed repetition of a party line, without any enquiry or independent thought.
And you didn't click them either you dunderhead - one was a link to an FT analysis of why CT revenues went up last year, and the others weren't newspaper articles. If you are such a diligent researcher, feel free to provide counter arguments - you know I'm the kind of annoying person who'll read them; which will probably be a waste of my time, since you don't actually want to have a rational discussion.