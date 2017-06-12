Sal Paradise wrote:
In 2016/17 the tax receipts from CT was 56bn an increase of 21% on the previous year - does that suggest to you there is a link between falling rates and increased take or are you still in denial?
If you IFS they will say Corbyn's borrowing cannot be paid for by CT and taxing the rich - it is who do you believe? That level of borrowing is beyond anything we have seen in this country for decades - but hey keep believing.
The DUP are not ideal bedfellows and some of their beliefs are not mine but then there are a host of religious MPs in all parties that I'm sure don't agree with abortion or same sex marriage. The leader of the Liberals for one - so their views are not way out David Ike stylee.
Jeremy would have to bow down to Queen Nicola to get power - she doesn't even want to be in the union!!
Let's face it the DUP were in the middle of a civil war - would you have trusted McGuiness and Adams in the 70's? Funnily enough Corbyn supported all their killing and maiming - nice guy, no wonder he is a pacifist now found his consunse!! Sinn Fein still has a military wing so why are you so concerned about the DUP having one? Its OK for the Catholics?
If you IFS they will say Corbyn's borrowing cannot be paid for by CT and taxing the rich - it is who do you believe? That level of borrowing is beyond anything we have seen in this country for decades - but hey keep believing.
The DUP are not ideal bedfellows and some of their beliefs are not mine but then there are a host of religious MPs in all parties that I'm sure don't agree with abortion or same sex marriage. The leader of the Liberals for one - so their views are not way out David Ike stylee.
Jeremy would have to bow down to Queen Nicola to get power - she doesn't even want to be in the union!!
Let's face it the DUP were in the middle of a civil war - would you have trusted McGuiness and Adams in the 70's? Funnily enough Corbyn supported all their killing and maiming - nice guy, no wonder he is a pacifist now found his consunse!! Sinn Fein still has a military wing so why are you so concerned about the DUP having one? Its OK for the Catholics?
Corbyn supported none of their killing and maiming, he just tried to get someone to publicly acknowledge the legitimacy of a desire for united ireland. JC has been fiercely anti violence ever since he came on the scene.
If the N Ireland parties feel the need to maintain a paramilitary wing then thats a matter for themselves - just don't be inviting either of them to prop up a government of either colour while those paramilitaries are still active.