Sal Paradise wrote:

Sinn Fein still has a military wing so why are you so concerned about the DUP having one? Its OK for the Catholics Let's face it the DUP were in the middle of a civil war - would you have trusted McGuiness and Adams in the 70's? Funnily enough Corbyn supported all their killing and maiming - nice guy, no wonder he is a pacifist now found his consunse!!Sinn Fein still has a military wing so why are you so concerned about the DUP having one? Its OK for the Catholics

In 2016/17 the tax receipts from CT was 56bn an increase of 21% on the previous year - does that suggest to you there is a link between falling rates and increased take or are you still in denial?If you IFS they will say Corbyn's borrowing cannot be paid for by CT and taxing the rich - it is who do you believe? That level of borrowing is beyond anything we have seen in this country for decades - but hey keep believing.The DUP are not ideal bedfellows and some of their beliefs are not mine but then there are a host of religious MPs in all parties that I'm sure don't agree with abortion or same sex marriage. The leader of the Liberals for one - so their views are not way out David Ike stylee.Jeremy would have to bow down to Queen Nicola to get power - she doesn't even want to be in the union!!