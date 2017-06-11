headhunter wrote: It was a response to the guy saying that Corbyn could just say whatever he wanted and make up a bunch of appealing policies because he knew he would never have to implement them. When actually his manifesto was stuff that he's been talking about for 30 years.



But like the other poster said, most of his policies are standard in many other countries. I saw some Swedish guy living in the UK who said he was shocked by the way Corbyn was viewed as radical here because he would just be a regular candidate in Sweden and everything he is proposing is taken for granted there.

Nobody said he didn't agree with the stuff or that he hasn't been saying it for years, but he could just throw it all in in one go regardless of it not all adding up. And the 2nd point has already been answered, it's not that any of his ideas are radical or bad on their own, it's when you add them all up and try to do them at the same time along with Brexit and trying to hit the rich and businesses, the latter of which will vary in difficulty depending on which country you're in. To say "oh stuff works in other countries" makes politics sound naively easy.Also if you want to talk about stuff he's been saying for years lets not forget the questionable/bad stuff too that his supporters try to dismiss as people just trying to slander him.