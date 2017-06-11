GUBRATS wrote: Talking about stuff is easy , actually implementing it is something entirely different , many of his idea's I agree with in principle , but I know they would never work in the real world , unfortunately Mr Corbyn doesn't live in the real world

It was a response to the guy saying that Corbyn could just say whatever he wanted and make up a bunch of appealing policies because he knew he would never have to implement them. When actually his manifesto was stuff that he's been talking about for 30 years.But like the other poster said, most of his policies are standard in many other countries. I saw some Swedish guy living in the UK who said he was shocked by the way Corbyn was viewed as radical here because he would just be a regular candidate in Sweden and everything he is proposing is taken for granted there.