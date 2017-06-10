WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:56 pm
Corbyn thinks he can oust May as early as the Queens Speech. If he does, I predict another GE in which Labour get trounced.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:59 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
This depends on where you see balancing the deficit - is it even important? If you believe it is then you either increase revenue or you cut costs? Their doesn't seem a will to increase personal taxation for the majority so what do you do to balance the books?

I actually think the majority do better under the Tories than under Labour. Capitalism has its faults but it does appear to be the only wealth generating option. Socialism/Marxism/Communism simply do not work so what is the alternative?

Johnson is a typical right winger - support business and that will solve your problems provided the cost of the state is controlled.


Containing the deficit or balancing the budget is just an aspiration. Like providing good healthcare or reducing crime. In terms of how you do it, taking steps to reduce tax avoidance is a minimum first step. That'd require a nuanced approach admittedly, but first of all you need the will, which I believe the Tories lack. Also you can adopt policies to foster growth, as a plausible alternative to austerity. And let's not forget that it was de-regulated market capitalism that caused the global economic crisis.

Johnson is a bright enough guy, but he's a bit of an empty vessel.
