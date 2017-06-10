WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:07 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9790
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
PrinterThe wrote:
True but then she had to be realistic as she was always likely to win. Corbyn could go out and promise the world safe in the knowledge he wasn't really going to have to produce. He played fantasy politics and just produce a manifesto that sounded great and plenty got sucked into that, fortunately enough saw that it sounded too good to be true and wasn't realistic. The young vote clearly not experienced enough to know how unrealistic he was got tempted by an old man offering them free stuff.....guys get arrested for that sort of stuff :lol:



There's some truth in that. But at least he forged a narrative things could be better. May's 'it's poop, but there's nothing that can be done' approach relies on fear, and any sign of that diminishing is a cause for a smile in my opinion. There'll be few enough opportunities in the coming months I... fear.

Also the only reason she can't shake the magic money tree, is because she and her ilk are owned by its owners.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:08 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8096
PCollinson1990 wrote:
What damage?
Why should she resign?

Labour LOST, get over it.


To answer your question.
Mrs May, the "leader" of the UK, on the flimsiest of reasons decided to go against the Tories own rules and call a snap election, despite having said on numerous occasions that she wouldnt.
The "reason" for this was to show how "strong" our government was and to "improve" our bargaining position with the EU.
She spectacularly failed to improve her majority in Parliament and is now left doing deals with the Unionist movement in N. Ireland (having already criticised Corbyn for doing deals with "terrorist" organisations).
By her own definition she has weakened Britain's negotiating position with the EU and she has lost all of her already weakening authority, both within her own party, plus the UK and the wider world.
She is hanging onto the cliff edge by her finger nails and she should step aside and allow someone with better leadership credentials to take the Tories and the country forward.

As for getting over it, I've nothing to get over.
I'm shocked that we have a hung parliament and for my personal views, a softer Brexit deal, which is now somewhat more likely, suits me just fine.

I will finish with a question for you though.

Do you think that Mrs May will be

a). leader of the conservative party in 5 years time or
b). leader of the conservative party at the end of 2017

With less than 2 years to conclude Brexit, "we" could lose a few months valuable negotiating time for a Tory leadership vote and possibly even more time if there needs to be another general election.
As I'm sure you are aware, trying to run the country as a minority government usually lead to an early election.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:20 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9790
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
On paper, May is best placed to lead the UK. Which is not to say well placed. The problem is she'll be fending of the sharks in her own party (and given it's the Tory party that is a lot of sharks), while trying to negotiate brexit and appease her deeply unimpressed press baron patrons and DUP props.

Hammond's got less charisma than her, Johnson is a clown, and any moderates would be torn apart by their hard right nut job element. So David Davis it is then. Poor nice bloke.

Meanwhile a Labour Party for whom obituitaries were being written has a chance to get its poop together. Which it really, really needs to do, I admit - but at least now there is hope.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:39 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8570
Location: Leeds
PrinterThe wrote:
True but then she had to be realistic as she was always likely to win. Corbyn could go out and promise the world safe in the knowledge he wasn't really going to have to produce. He played fantasy politics and just produce a manifesto that sounded great and plenty got sucked into that, fortunately enough saw that it sounded too good to be true and wasn't realistic. The young vote clearly not experienced enough to know how unrealistic he was got tempted by an old man offering them free stuff.....guys get arrested for that sort of stuff :lol:


Fantasy politics? Non-tuition fee higher education is the norm across most of Europe, and is common on every continent. Even Greece and Estonia have it!
Renationalising the railways wouldn't cost a thing. Not to mention the fact that most of the rail franchises are currently owned by the Chinese, Qatari, and French governments.
Renationalising the national grid, and water industries wouldn't add to the public debt because the cost is contra'd by the value of the gained asset.

The fact is, 7 years of austerity has created a zombie economy with falling productivity, stagnating wages, slowing growth, and failing public services. The 'recovery' has essentially been fueled by a HUGE increase in consumer debt, and when private debt is so high generally this causes private debtors to deleverage on their debts, thus reducing demand within the private sector. This is what's happened in the wider economy in the last 7 years, but the service sector has helped paper over the cracks, unfortunately rising inflation will mean consumers will likely have less money to spend within the service sector, hence the gloomy economic forecasts being made at the moment. So, when the private sector can't stimulate growth, the public sector has to fill the void.
It seems to me that many people think that the public and private sectors of the economy operate independently from one another, but they are both part of one economic ecosystem, and both fuel growth.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:46 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 332
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Fantasy politics? Non-tuition fee higher education is the norm across most of Europe, and is common on every continent. Even Greece and Estonia have it!
Renationalising the railways wouldn't cost a thing. Not to mention the fact that most of the rail franchises are currently owned by the Chinese, Qatari, and French governments.
Renationalising the national grid, and water industries wouldn't add to the public debt because the cost is contra'd by the value of the gained asset.

The fact is, 7 years of austerity has created a zombie economy with falling productivity, stagnating wages, slowing growth, and failing public services. The 'recovery' has essentially been fueled by a HUGE increase in consumer debt, and when private debt is so high generally this causes private debtors to deleverage on their debts, thus reducing demand within the private sector. This is what's happened in the wider economy in the last 7 years, but the service sector has helped paper over the cracks, unfortunately rising inflation will mean consumers will likely have less money to spend within the service sector, hence the gloomy economic forecasts being made at the moment. So, when the private sector can't stimulate growth, the public sector has to fill the void.
It seems to me that many people think that the public and private sectors of the economy operate independently from one another, but they are both part of one economic ecosystem, and both fuel growth.


Non tuition may be the norm in other countries, the problem was he was trying to introduce this at the same several free things along with big spending on numerous other things at the same time as hoping to hammer the rich and businesses AND brexit. That's why it was fantasy, it was all too much and too unrealistic. People saw 2/3/4 things that they agreed with and didn't add all the things up and realise it was OTT vote grabbing nonsense. Don't give me fantasy give me realism.
