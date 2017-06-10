PCollinson1990 wrote: What damage?

Why should she resign?



Labour LOST, get over it.

She's a clown - she called a completely unnecessary election, knowing that there would be 10 days before the most important negotiations of our time afterward.She has lost the tories plenty of seats and made them much weaker, u-turned on just about every policy they came up with, ran the most negative campaign imaginable - she's a disaster area!PM is there to enable strong and stable government, not just repeat the words ad nauseum