Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:38 am
Bronze RLFANS Member

PCollinson1990 wrote:
Why should she resign?


Maybe the two thirds of her party members can answer that one.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06 ... isastrous/
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:07 am
Strong-running second rower

King Street Cat wrote:
Maybe the two thirds of her party members can answer that one.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06 ... isastrous/

A snap survey conducted by the Conservative Home website revealed that 60 per cent of party members believe Mrs May should quit while just 37 per cent of the 1,500 members who took part said she should stay in post.

Hardly conclusive evidence, but keep the Tory bashing going.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:11 am
Bronze RLFANS Member

PCollinson1990 wrote:
What damage?
Why should she resign?

Labour LOST, get over it.


She's a clown - she called a completely unnecessary election, knowing that there would be 10 days before the most important negotiations of our time afterward.

She has lost the tories plenty of seats and made them much weaker, u-turned on just about every policy they came up with, ran the most negative campaign imaginable - she's a disaster area!

PM is there to enable strong and stable government, not just repeat the words ad nauseum
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:48 am
Strong-running second rower

TrinityIHC wrote:
She's a clown - she called a completely unnecessary election, knowing that there would be 10 days before the most important negotiations of our time afterward.

She has lost the tories plenty of seats and made them much weaker, u-turned on just about every policy they came up with, ran the most negative campaign imaginable - she's a disaster area!

PM is there to enable strong and stable government, not just repeat the words ad nauseum



OK, you're entitled to your opinion. Nobody would be as much of a disaster as Cringebin.(in my opinion)
