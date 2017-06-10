World of Redboy wrote: Corbyn offered the Labour sheep a manifesto of the land of the milk and honey regardless of the fact that he couldn't pay for it. Jeremy corbyn has his whole political career been a marxist ira supporting terrorist sympathiser. He had sod all to do with the northern ireland peace process . He was a none entity back bencher who was never ever wanted by the normal labour party.



and to all you students, you're still going to pay tuition fees, suck it up snowflakes

agreement

May offered the Tory 'sheep' nothing. Austerity for the many, a further running down of public services and a tired soundbite. I know you guys are forelock-tugging masochists, but even so.the 'strong and stable' and 'fighting our corner rhetoric', must have worried as many as it reassured. A degree of imagination and flexibility will be needed as we seek anwith negotiation partners.And while Labour didn't win, we at least got a glimpse of something better and more hopeful, which is rare and precious, in a world where 'snowflakes' (very original btw, clearly nothing ovine about you) are gleefully told to suck up hardships.