Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:14 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5223
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
The Labour party are a bit like a non league football team thats been beaten 2-0 by Man Utd in the cup. Happy it wasn't 5 so will do a lap of honour.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:23 am
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9787
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Corbyn offered the Labour sheep a manifesto of the land of the milk and honey regardless of the fact that he couldn't pay for it. Jeremy corbyn has his whole political career been a marxist ira supporting terrorist sympathiser. He had sod all to do with the northern ireland peace process . He was a none entity back bencher who was never ever wanted by the normal labour party.

and to all you students, you're still going to pay tuition fees, suck it up snowflakes


May offered the Tory 'sheep' nothing. Austerity for the many, a further running down of public services and a tired soundbite. I know you guys are forelock-tugging masochists, but even so.

the 'strong and stable' and 'fighting our corner rhetoric', must have worried as many as it reassured. A degree of imagination and flexibility will be needed as we seek an agreement with negotiation partners.

And while Labour didn't win, we at least got a glimpse of something better and more hopeful, which is rare and precious, in a world where 'snowflakes' (very original btw, clearly nothing ovine about you) are gleefully told to suck up hardships.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:38 am
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9787
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
The Labour party are a bit like a non league football team thats been beaten 2-0 by Man Utd in the cup. Happy it wasn't 5 so will do a lap of honour.


My wife is a red Mancunian, but having lived there for the best part of 10 years in the 90s and noughties, I think the simile can be extended to some aspects of Manchester United.

Like the Tories, they rely on their huge wealth to beat their opponents, they have an over developed sense of entitlement, and recently have mostly disappointed their fans.

Mind you, anybody but Chelsea.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:25 am
Durham Giant
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11323
Location: Durham
No surprise the Tories are willing to risk peace in NI.

But power at any costs is a Tory mantra.

Still I doubt they will be attacking Corbin for speaking with Sinn Fein after having an agreement with the DUP who are still talking to terrorists.

http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/ ... 94023.html

http://www.irishnews.com/news/political ... r-1043974/
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:29 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 330
May offered the Tory 'sheep' nothing.


True but then she had to be realistic as she was always likely to win. Corbyn could go out and promise the world safe in the knowledge he wasn't really going to have to produce. He played fantasy politics and just produce a manifesto that sounded great and plenty got sucked into that, fortunately enough saw that it sounded too good to be true and wasn't realistic. The young vote clearly not experienced enough to know how unrealistic he was got tempted by an old man offering them free stuff.....guys get arrested for that sort of stuff :lol:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:37 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1785
Corbyn offered the Labour sheep a manifesto of the land of the milk and honey regardless of the fact that he couldn't pay for it. Jeremy corbyn has his whole political career been a marxist ira supporting terrorist sympathiser. He had sod all to do with the northern ireland peace process . He was a none entity back bencher who was never ever wanted by the normal labour party.

and to all you students, you're still going to pay tuition fees, suck it up snowflakes

As opposed to Theresa may who sucks up to backward looking Unionist terrorists?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:48 am
JonB95
Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1797
The Labour party are a bit like a non league football team thats been beaten 2-0 by Man Utd in the cup. Happy it wasn't 5 so will do a lap of honour.


The funniest thing in this election is Tories telling themselves this humiliation is okay because they 'won' :lol:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:06 am
Backwoodsman
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1044
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
The funniest thing in this election is Tories telling themselves this humiliation is okay because they 'won' :lol:

Nearly as funny as the Labour Party losing 3 elections on the run.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:19 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8094
The Labour party are a bit like a non league football team thats been beaten 2-0 by Man Utd in the cup. Happy it wasn't 5 so will do a lap of honour.


I see it more as a team that thinks they can beat anyone, find some opposition at the last minute and want to show how good they are, get held to a draw by a team of "nothings" and go off to lick their wounds and probably change their manager before the new season.

Remember, Labour gave the Tories 20 points start and still held them to a draw :lol:

Mrs May has done more damage to the UK in just a few months than any party in history.

She should resign NOW.
