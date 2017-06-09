WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:22 pm
Durham Giant
So who are we sending to Brussels to negotiate Brexit the

Conservative Unionist Negotiating Team.


Kind of sums it up really
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:43 pm
Dally
Dally wrote:
I think the election will be more interesting than people presume. I also think it will cause divisions throughout the UK in all sorts of ways rather than unity. I think it will weaken Brexit (which is no doubt the motive).


That is what I said on page 2 of this thread a few weeks ago when it was supposedly a foregone conclusion. Was I right (again!)?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:21 pm
Backwoodsman
Now the dust has settled on the election result, labour might contemplate the fact they failed to win a majority. This after fighting the best labour campaign ever seen. against the worst Tory campaign in living memory. The Tory manifesto consisted of personal attacks on jezza. This backfired spectacular,can't see the tories making the same mistake again.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:35 pm
TrinityIHC
As a Labour voter I am pleased with this performance, been completely written off and on the back of a 2 year smear campaign against Corbyn, 2 leadership challenges and petulant MP's undermining him, it could have been a hammerblow for Labour.

As it is, they've increased their influence in parliament, humiliated May and got a whole new generation engaged in politics from an early age.

Corbyn has gained a lot of credibility after this, now people have had a chance to see the man, not the media myth. Delivering a seat increase when all "experts" predicted a Tory landslide should give him firmer footing taking the govt to task.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:38 pm
Dally
TrinityIHC wrote:
As a Labour voter I am pleased with this performance, been completely written off and on the back of a 2 year smear campaign against Corbyn, 2 leadership challenges and petulant MP's undermining him, it could have been a hammerblow for Labour.

As it is, they've increased their influence in parliament, humiliated May and got a whole new generation engaged in politics from an early age.

Corbyn has gained a lot of credibility after this, now people have had a chance to see the man, not the media myth. Delivering a seat increase when all "experts" predicted a Tory landslide should give him firmer footing taking the govt to task.


Not just a seat increase but the biggest increase in Labour's share of the vote since Attlee. Just think what could have happened if Labour MPs had got behind him (rather than reliving the past, which has been and gone) and the election campaign had been a little longer. His policies are right for the times.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:43 pm
wrencat1873
Dally wrote:
That is what I said on page 2 of this thread a few weeks ago when it was supposedly a foregone conclusion. Was I right (again!)?


Ant this week's "Mystic Meg" prize goes to :DRUMMER: "Dally" :D

It was a good call.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:19 pm
PrinterThe
TrinityIHC wrote:
.As it is, they've increased their influence in parliament, humiliated May and got a whole new generation engaged in politics from an early age..


By offering them free stuff, easy politics and not a good way to introduce people to politics.
