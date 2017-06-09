TrinityIHC wrote: As a Labour voter I am pleased with this performance, been completely written off and on the back of a 2 year smear campaign against Corbyn, 2 leadership challenges and petulant MP's undermining him, it could have been a hammerblow for Labour.



As it is, they've increased their influence in parliament, humiliated May and got a whole new generation engaged in politics from an early age.



Corbyn has gained a lot of credibility after this, now people have had a chance to see the man, not the media myth. Delivering a seat increase when all "experts" predicted a Tory landslide should give him firmer footing taking the govt to task.

Not just a seat increase but the biggest increase in Labour's share of the vote since Attlee. Just think what could have happened if Labour MPs had got behind him (rather than reliving the past, which has been and gone) and the election campaign had been a little longer. His policies are right for the times.