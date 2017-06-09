As a Labour voter I am pleased with this performance, been completely written off and on the back of a 2 year smear campaign against Corbyn, 2 leadership challenges and petulant MP's undermining him, it could have been a hammerblow for Labour.
As it is, they've increased their influence in parliament, humiliated May and got a whole new generation engaged in politics from an early age.
Corbyn has gained a lot of credibility after this, now people have had a chance to see the man, not the media myth. Delivering a seat increase when all "experts" predicted a Tory landslide should give him firmer footing taking the govt to task.