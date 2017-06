mrs may speaking outside Downing Street, never mentioned the disastrous election result. Very strange indeed, now forming a government with the dup. All well and good for her, but she needs to be more concerned with getting support from her back benches. She is obviously toxic now to the tories. Unlikely but one never knows ,would be Gerry Adams and his buddies taking seats in parliament. As they are pals with jezza and hate the dup ,if this occurs then the tories are finished.