Agreed - you have to give credit where it is due Corbyn engaged with younger people and he got them out to vote. The turnouts were extraordinary. He fought a brilliant campaign and you have to applaud his integrity.



Despite the worst campaign in living memory the Tories still won the popular vote and have c60 more seats than the Labour - imagine what the result would have been if say Boris or Hammond had fronted it rather than the wet fish that did!! Labour are only in the position they were in 2010 - so no great shakes really.