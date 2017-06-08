Backwoodsman wrote: The Labour Party is champion of double standards with private education. Mainly through the post code lottery ,whereby any decent school in a reasonable area ,the house prices rocket. So people with money push the lower end of the working class out.

I won't even mention certain labour members who educate children privately. Whilst at the same time disowning the private education system.

If certain schools were up to a decent standard ,the people who sent children to private schools would be able to send them to state schools. Thus saving themselves a pile of money. Obviously and as stated before people who use the private schools system and private hospitals are paying twice.

You may be right that they are paying twice, although that is their personal choice.However, one thing they are not doing is privately educating their children (and/or taking out private medical insurance) to reduce the burden on the state system.The previous poster seemed to expect gratitude for his selfless acts of kindness and yet, all of his previous posts seemed to indicate that he wanted to pay less tax and reduce benefits for the disabled etc.The state should provide a decent level of education and healthcare for all, regardless of who they are or where they live.Decent schools whether private or state funded will always act as a magnet for parents looking to get the best education for their kids and their is little that can be done to alleviate this issue but, the Tories are planning to go one step further and re-introduce grammar schools in certain areas