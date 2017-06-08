June 9th labour have pulled off a stunning election victory. The cafes of islington have sold out of skinny lattes and smoked salmon.
Meanwhile in Downing Street Diane and jezza gaze at each other in admiration. Who would thought she said ,that years ago when we were on that motor bike of yours we would end up here.
The phone rings Diane picks up, it's Donald for you jezza ,oh hell I don't want to talk to him, no it's Donald tusk the eu negotiations boss. Jezza congratulations, thanks Donald ,any chance if you starting brexit negotiations, sorry Donald the allotment needs weeding also the spuds need earthing up.
Ok we just need you to send some money to start things offf, how much Donald. Not much about 100 million smackers ,I know it won't be a problem as you believe in wealth distribution . We are the same in the eu we like distributing the British wealth.
Ok Donald not a problem will send it over asap. Rings John Mc Donnell John ,we need a million smackers for the eu, no problem I will get the Bank of England to print some money. We had some gold somewhere but I can't seem to find it , I might ring Gordon brown I believe he is an expert on gold.