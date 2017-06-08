WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:05 pm
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1036
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
What you have put has nothing to do with what he was replying to. He was berating the previous poster for making it sound like he was doing the poor a favour by privately educating his children. Your only reason for posting what you did must have been for mud slinging.

Not mudslinging, it's called opinions his opinion is no better than mine and mine is no better than his. By and large we live in a free country, unlike some countries. Also it's a bit of fun.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:13 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8083
Backwoodsman wrote:
The Labour Party is champion of double standards with private education. Mainly through the post code lottery ,whereby any decent school in a reasonable area ,the house prices rocket. So people with money push the lower end of the working class out.
I won't even mention certain labour members who educate children privately. Whilst at the same time disowning the private education system.
If certain schools were up to a decent standard ,the people who sent children to private schools would be able to send them to state schools. Thus saving themselves a pile of money. Obviously and as stated before people who use the private schools system and private hospitals are paying twice.


You may be right that they are paying twice, although that is their personal choice.
However, one thing they are not doing is privately educating their children (and/or taking out private medical insurance) to reduce the burden on the state system.
The previous poster seemed to expect gratitude for his selfless acts of kindness and yet, all of his previous posts seemed to indicate that he wanted to pay less tax and reduce benefits for the disabled etc.

The state should provide a decent level of education and healthcare for all, regardless of who they are or where they live.
Decent schools whether private or state funded will always act as a magnet for parents looking to get the best education for their kids and their is little that can be done to alleviate this issue but, the Tories are planning to go one step further and re-introduce grammar schools in certain areas :CRAZY:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:30 pm
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1036
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
June 9th labour have pulled off a stunning election victory. The cafes of islington have sold out of skinny lattes and smoked salmon.
Meanwhile in Downing Street Diane and jezza gaze at each other in admiration. Who would thought she said ,that years ago when we were on that motor bike of yours we would end up here.
The phone rings Diane picks up, it's Donald for you jezza ,oh hell I don't want to talk to him, no it's Donald tusk the eu negotiations boss. Jezza congratulations, thanks Donald ,any chance if you starting brexit negotiations, sorry Donald the allotment needs weeding also the spuds need earthing up.
Ok we just need you to send some money to start things offf, how much Donald. Not much about 100 million smackers ,I know it won't be a problem as you believe in wealth distribution . We are the same in the eu we like distributing the British wealth.
Ok Donald not a problem will send it over asap. Rings John Mc Donnell John ,we need a million smackers for the eu, no problem I will get the Bank of England to print some money. We had some gold somewhere but I can't seem to find it , I might ring Gordon brown I believe he is an expert on gold.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:51 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8083
Backwoodsman wrote:
June 9th labour have pulled off a stunning election victory. The cafes of islington have sold out of skinny lattes and smoked salmon.
Meanwhile in Downing Street Diane and jezza gaze at each other in admiration. Who would thought she said ,that years ago when we were on that motor bike of yours we would end up here.
The phone rings Diane picks up, it's Donald for you jezza ,oh hell I don't want to talk to him, no it's Donald tusk the eu negotiations boss. Jezza congratulations, thanks Donald ,any chance if you starting brexit negotiations, sorry Donald the allotment needs weeding also the spuds need earthing up.
Ok we just need you to send some money to start things offf, how much Donald. Not much about 100 million smackers ,I know it won't be a problem as you believe in wealth distribution . We are the same in the eu we like distributing the British wealth.
Ok Donald not a problem will send it over asap. Rings John Mc Donnell John ,we need a million smackers for the eu, no problem I will get the Bank of England to print some money. We had some gold somewhere but I can't seem to find it , I might ring Gordon brown I believe he is an expert on gold.


Maybe and what would Mrs May be thinking ?

I wish i hadn't been such a greedy bi***, we still had 3 years to negotiate and I though that everyone would vote for me :oops:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:13 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15361
Location: On the road
tigertot wrote:
A printer & an economist. Wow, impressive.


Common sense tells you the numbers don't add up.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
