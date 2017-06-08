PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



TrinityIHC wrote: It's not promises of free stuff. Its literally reversals of tax breaks given out the last 7 years to business and the rich and the savings being distributed to those on middle/lower incomes.



I work at the sharp end of where tory cuts fall and it's absolutely disgusting the effects it has on people. it's actually creating poverty which is a complete waste of potential and resources. Single under 25's who become unemployed are under such tremendous financial pressure that trying to keep a little bit stable takes up time that could be devoted to seeking employment.



No extra money to buy a shirt for an interview, no money to travel to interviews or bigger cities to look for work. Life on benefits shouldn't be comfortable, but neither should it be a living hell either. Disabled people, including ex servicemen are losing £30 a week and having their motability cars seized. Food bank use is through the roof, local provisions for them have been all but removed.



I'm not sure about that. Give me some examples of where he would do long term damage. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. wrencat1873

Bullseye wrote: I'm not sure about that. Give me some examples of where he would do long term damage.



The difficulties will arise when they (Labour) cant raise the funds to cover some of their eye watering election promises.

They have made some of the heftiest spending commitments ever and their plan to tax businesses and the better off simply wont work in the long term.

Sal Paradise wrote: Nobody wants to engage in the debate as to what we want from our NHS - we spend 80bn yes 80bn and yet we don't want to have the discussion. All Labour want to do is throw money at it - its bonkers.



Its not utopia is real - I educated my kids privately but still paid into the pot to educate others, I pay for private health care so where ever possible I avoid clogging up the NHS so more needy people get the service first.



As a leftie what are you doing to help you fellow man?



Wow.



So you pretend that paying privately for your health and the education of your children is to do the rest of us a favour



You use private education and private health because you perceive these services to be better than their state equivalents.



Well I'm not sure that is really "long term damage".



E.g. Labour's promised increase in NHS spending may not be easily paid for but I suspect the money they would raise would still eclipse what the Conservatives say they would put it in. There's a £14bn difference in the manifestos.



As with all things tax it's a constantly changing picture. Payment habits may well change but so will collecting habits. I suspect there may be more of an appetite to collect under a Labour government. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. wrencat1873

Bullseye wrote: Well I'm not sure that is really "long term damage".



E.g. Labour's promised increase in NHS spending may not be easily paid for but I suspect the money they would raise would still eclipse what the Conservatives say they would put it in. There's a £14bn difference in the manifestos.



As with all things tax it's a constantly changing picture. Payment habits may well change but so will collecting habits. I suspect there may be more of an appetite to collect under a Labour government.



The problem that the government (Labour or Conservative) has with regard to collecting taxes is 2 fold.

PrinterThe wrote: Corbyn sums simply don't add up



wrencat1873 wrote: The problem that the government (Labour or Conservative) has with regard to collecting taxes is 2 fold.

No 1, the larger companies have better accountants than HMRC have collectors and then there is International trade, which is hugely complicated and deciding which country's are entitled to collect tax revenues is just the firs hurdle and as I say, the ways of moving tax liabilities make collection nigh on impossible, which is why google and amazon etc get away with paying very, very small amount of tax on huge revenues.



This is much touted - but I've provided a link earlier in the thread that shows that Labour's proposed CT rate is lower than the 2010 rate, and would still be amongst the lowest in the G20. So if all of these mega-corps whom we are so beholden to would up-sticks and move abroad, why haven't they done so before now? I would suggest that it's because there are significant additional advantages to being based in the UK - not least our (previously)unfettered access to the European market.



wrencat1873 wrote:



So you pretend that paying privately for your health and the education of your children is to do the rest of us a favour



You use private education and private health because you perceive these services to be better than their state equivalents.



The Labour Party is champion of double standards with private education. Mainly through the post code lottery ,whereby any decent school in a reasonable area ,the house prices rocket. So people with money push the lower end of the working class out.

I won't even mention certain labour members who educate children privately. Whilst at the same time disowning the private education system.

