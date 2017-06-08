WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:46 am
Printer
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 316
TrinityIHC wrote:
It's not promises of free stuff. Its literally reversals of tax breaks given out the last 7 years to business and the rich and the savings being distributed to those on middle/lower incomes.

I work at the sharp end of where tory cuts fall and it's absolutely disgusting the effects it has on people. it's actually creating poverty which is a complete waste of potential and resources. Single under 25's who become unemployed are under such tremendous financial pressure that trying to keep a little bit stable takes up time that could be devoted to seeking employment.

No extra money to buy a shirt for an interview, no money to travel to interviews or bigger cities to look for work. Life on benefits shouldn't be comfortable, but neither should it be a living hell either. Disabled people, including ex servicemen are losing £30 a week and having their motability cars seized. Food bank use is through the roof, local provisions for them have been all but removed.


As I said I don't like a number of things the Conservatives do and in an ideal world Labour would have a much better leader. The problem is Corbyn would do much more long term damage to the country, some just can't/won't see it.

Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:06 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26738
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'm not sure about that. Give me some examples of where he would do long term damage.
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Bullseye, Exiled down south, PrinterThe, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityIHC

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM