TrinityIHC wrote:

It's not promises of free stuff. Its literally reversals of tax breaks given out the last 7 years to business and the rich and the savings being distributed to those on middle/lower incomes.



I work at the sharp end of where tory cuts fall and it's absolutely disgusting the effects it has on people. it's actually creating poverty which is a complete waste of potential and resources. Single under 25's who become unemployed are under such tremendous financial pressure that trying to keep a little bit stable takes up time that could be devoted to seeking employment.



No extra money to buy a shirt for an interview, no money to travel to interviews or bigger cities to look for work. Life on benefits shouldn't be comfortable, but neither should it be a living hell either. Disabled people, including ex servicemen are losing £30 a week and having their motability cars seized. Food bank use is through the roof, local provisions for them have been all but removed.