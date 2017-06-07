Unless the tories achieve a landslide which is unlikely ,then may is a busted flush. The Tory campaign has been lack lustre, may personally has been weak. So the political chancer Boris Johnson will be licking his lips, he may get the crown after all.

Meanwhile jezza has promised everybody lots of free stuff, he also has promised that 95% of the population will not pay any more tax. The IFS has said that's not the case ,we will all have to pay extra tax. Still not to worry socialism works fine, just look at Cuba and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in Scotland wee Nicola is as usual ranting on about keeping the tories out of office. No mention of what she could do for the Scottish voters ,who have seen educational standards fall year on year. Still so long as the barnet formula exists, we can keep the socialists north of the border in the manner in which they are accustomed.

I have no faith whatsoever in any of the main parties this whole election has been an unnecessary farce.

Ps

Could someone please let Diane Abbott out of that cupboard .