WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin General Election 8th June

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:07 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Sal Paradise wrote:
Record funding of the NHS, schools etc.


Why must you keep chanting the Tory mantra?

If the Government spent a quid more in 2017 than in 2016 it's record funding.


Sal Paradise wrote:
Surely if some of us are prepared to pay extra to take the pressure of the NHS via private health surely that is a good thing as is private education.


All well & good in your utopian world, but in real terms both the N.H.S. & state schools are cash-strapped, & in a couple of days it'll be more of the same.
Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Mein Kampf anyone?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:29 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
PCollinson1990 wrote:
What alternatives are Labour offering?


I suggest you read their manifesto.

Listen, I personally couldn't give two hoots anymore, the public gets what the public wants & all that, but your nihilistic vision of a Labour Government is straight from the Tory tabloids.

It's not that long ago, to me anyway, that they (the Tories) were warning of an impending catastrophe when New Labour said they would bring in the minimum wage.

All this lampooning of people who vote Labour because their long dead relatives did, well, they did it for a reason, the same reason as today - because they are their only hope.

Churchill, Thatcher, Cameron & now that H.B.B they all screw you in the end.
Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Mein Kampf anyone?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:33 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1029
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Unless the tories achieve a landslide which is unlikely ,then may is a busted flush. The Tory campaign has been lack lustre, may personally has been weak. So the political chancer Boris Johnson will be licking his lips, he may get the crown after all.
Meanwhile jezza has promised everybody lots of free stuff, he also has promised that 95% of the population will not pay any more tax. The IFS has said that's not the case ,we will all have to pay extra tax. Still not to worry socialism works fine, just look at Cuba and Venezuela.
Meanwhile in Scotland wee Nicola is as usual ranting on about keeping the tories out of office. No mention of what she could do for the Scottish voters ,who have seen educational standards fall year on year. Still so long as the barnet formula exists, we can keep the socialists north of the border in the manner in which they are accustomed.
I have no faith whatsoever in any of the main parties this whole election has been an unnecessary farce.
Ps
Could someone please let Diane Abbott out of that cupboard .

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:01 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15358
Location: On the road
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Why must you keep chanting the Tory mantra?

If the Government spent a quid more in 2017 than in 2016 it's record funding.


All well & good in your utopian world, but in real terms both the N.H.S. & state schools are cash-strapped, & in a couple of days it'll be more of the same.


Nobody wants to engage in the debate as to what we want from our NHS - we spend 80bn yes 80bn and yet we don't want to have the discussion. All Labour want to do is throw money at it - its bonkers.

Its not utopia is real - I educated my kids privately but still paid into the pot to educate others, I pay for private health care so where ever possible I avoid clogging up the NHS so more needy people get the service first.

As a leftie what are you doing to help you fellow man?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:07 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15358
Location: On the road
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I suggest you read their manifesto.

Listen, I personally couldn't give two hoots anymore, the public gets what the public wants & all that, but your nihilistic vision of a Labour Government is straight from the Tory tabloids.

It's not that long ago, to me anyway, that they (the Tories) were warning of an impending catastrophe when New Labour said they would bring in the minimum wage.

All this lampooning of people who vote Labour because their long dead relatives did, well, they did it for a reason, the same reason as today - because they are their only hope.

Churchill, Thatcher, Cameron & now that H.B.B they all screw you in the end.


The view of the Labour under Corbyn is the view of Callaghan's last government - IMF bail out, record strike days, unable to get rubbish collected and bury the dead. That's the reality. Add to that close links to terrorists and an inability to press the button and you wonder why people struggle with hard core left wing policies.

He may win and he will spend all this money but all that will happen is what happened under Blair the vast majority of the monies will simple go on increasing wages within the public sector and servicing the increased borrowing.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:11 am
Chris28 User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17815
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
Sal Paradise wrote:
The view of the Labour under Corbyn is the view of Callaghan's last government - IMF bail out, record strike days, unable to get rubbish collected and bury the dead. That's the reality. Add to that close links to terrorists and an inability to press the button and you wonder why people struggle with hard core left wing policies.


Today's Daily Mail Bingo winner
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Chris28, King Street Cat, Moonshine, Wanderer, WF Rhino and 36 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,8321,48276,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM