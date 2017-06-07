Sal Paradise wrote:
Record funding of the NHS, schools etc.
Why must you keep chanting the Tory mantra?
If the Government spent a quid more in 2017 than in 2016 it's record funding.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Surely if some of us are prepared to pay extra to take the pressure of the NHS via private health surely that is a good thing as is private education.
All well & good in your utopian world, but in real terms both the N.H.S. & state schools are cash-strapped, & in a couple of days it'll be more of the same.