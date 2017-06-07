WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:07 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Sal Paradise wrote:
Record funding of the NHS, schools etc.


Why must you keep chanting the Tory mantra?

If the Government spent a quid more in 2017 than in 2016 it's record funding.


Sal Paradise wrote:
Surely if some of us are prepared to pay extra to take the pressure of the NHS via private health surely that is a good thing as is private education.


All well & good in your utopian world, but in real terms both the N.H.S. & state schools are cash-strapped, & in a couple of days it'll be more of the same.
Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Mein Kampf anyone?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:29 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
PCollinson1990 wrote:
What alternatives are Labour offering?


I suggest you read their manifesto.

Listen, I personally couldn't give two hoots anymore, the public gets what the public wants & all that, but your nihilistic vision of a Labour Government is straight from the Tory tabloids.

It's not that long ago, to me anyway, that they (the Tories) were warning of an impending catastrophe when New Labour said they would bring in the minimum wage.

All this lampooning of people who vote Labour because their long dead relatives did, well, they did it for a reason, the same reason as today - because they are their only hope.

Churchill, Thatcher, Cameron & now that H.B.B they all screw you in the end.
Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Mein Kampf anyone?

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:33 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1028
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Unless the tories achieve a landslide which is unlikely ,then may is a busted flush. The Tory campaign has been lack lustre, may personally has been weak. So the political chancer Boris Johnson will be licking his lips, he may get the crown after all.
Meanwhile jezza has promised everybody lots of free stuff, he also has promised that 95% of the population will not pay any more tax. The IFS has said that's not the case ,we will all have to pay extra tax. Still not to worry socialism works fine, just look at Cuba and Venezuela.
Meanwhile in Scotland wee Nicola is as usual ranting on about keeping the tories out of office. No mention of what she could do for the Scottish voters ,who have seen educational standards fall year on year. Still so long as the barnet formula exists, we can keep the socialists north of the border in the manner in which they are accustomed.
I have no faith whatsoever in any of the main parties this whole election has been an unnecessary farce.
Ps
Could someone please let Diane Abbott out of that cupboard .
