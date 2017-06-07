Exiled down south wrote: Nothing Ironic about it, this is just your negative look forward based on negative thinking. There is nothing balanced about that post.

Over 12 months on from the referendum, not one politician has been able to tell us that we will be any better off, in fact the opposite is true.Yes, we will regain control of our borders and have the final say on our law making and if that's enough for you then great, crack on, really.It is not negative to say that our trade with the EU is less certain than before the referendum, it's plain fact. But, if that makes you feel better, great.