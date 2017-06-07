WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:41 pm
If Corby gets into Downing Street then we're the creak, no paddle, no canoe, no maps and a deluge of biblical proportions to wash us down stream.

Exiled down south wrote:
Nothing Ironic about it, this is just your negative look forward based on negative thinking. There is nothing balanced about that post.


Over 12 months on from the referendum, not one politician has been able to tell us that we will be any better off, in fact the opposite is true.
Yes, we will regain control of our borders and have the final say on our law making and if that's enough for you then great, crack on, really.

It is not negative to say that our trade with the EU is less certain than before the referendum, it's plain fact. But, if that makes you feel better, great.

Exiled down south wrote:
Why would we delay the election??

The Torys plans were costed in the Autumn statement or have you forgotten that occurred. They aren't going to take another path. There stall is set, clear and transparent.


That is just utter nonsense.
Where was the "dementia tax" in the Autumn statement.
Where was the mention of increased policing in the Autumn statement
Where were the reductions to pensioners benefits in the Autumn statement.

Come on, have some sense and dont talk such utter crap.

PCollinson1990 wrote:
If Corby gets into Downing Street then we're the creak, no paddle, no canoe, no maps and a deluge of biblical proportions to wash us down stream.


As opposed to no agreement with the E.U, no money for state schools, continued privatisation of the N.H.S. further wage freezers for low earners, & on & on.

Enjoy the next five (years) & prey that none of the above affect you.
Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Strong & Stable

Mein Kampf anyone?

wrencat1873 wrote:
That is just utter nonsense.
Where was the "dementia tax" in the Autumn statement.
Where was the mention of increased policing in the Autumn statement
Where were the reductions to pensioners benefits in the Autumn statement.

Come on, have some sense and dont talk such utter crap.


Did the Tories say they were increasing counter intelligence by 1900?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

tigertot wrote:
Does it, it's no doubt useful, but I honestly have no idea who will suffer the most. From what I have read;
The £230 billion exports of goods and services to other EU countries were worth about 12% of the value of the British economy in 2015. It’s been at around 13-15% over the past decade.
Exports from the rest of the EU to the UK were worth about 3-4% of the size of the remaining EU’s economy in 2015.


The UK is Germany's biggest trading partner so I doubt that will be overlooked in negotiations. There doesn't seem a rush to fill the funding gap left by the UK leaving the EU.

There is a 60bn gap between what we import compared to what we export so that will need sorting 290bn is a big customer to lose?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

The Devil's Advocate wrote:
As opposed to no agreement with the E.U, no money for state schools, continued privatisation of the N.H.S. further wage freezers for low earners, & on & on.

Enjoy the next five (years) & prey that none of the above affect you.


Record funding of the NHS, schools etc.

Surely if some of us are prepared to pay extra to take the pressure of the NHS via private health surely that is a good thing as is private education.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Sal Paradise wrote:
Did the Tories say they were increasing counter intelligence by 1900?


I was replying to "exiled down south" who stated that the Tories plans for the GE were laid out and costed in the Autumn Statement and neither of those comments are true.

Their manifesto is not the same as the Autumn statement.
Mind you, at that point, we weren't going to have a GE until 2020.

Not one leader of any of the parties are worthy of the title Leader IMO. We get unified and together trotted out at random and they, together with the hyena pack of reporters and so called journalists, are feeding the divide. Soft sod politicians are IMO not worth one of the poor souls killed lately. Self-serving bunch of lightweights who display nothing whatsoever for the young to look up to and certainly not as role models.

Its been a dreadful, unedifying few weeks and not one that can heal any rifts in society at all.
