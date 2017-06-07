Sal Paradise wrote: I would agree May has been a disaster - only know have we seen Boris where are the rest of the front bench? The Tories performance is bordering on that of Michael Foot. Corbyn has had large rallies but only in very safe Labour seats.



It could be close so that will be interesting to see - if the Tories still have an overall majority that has to be the end for Corbyn because if he could defeat such an a lack lustre opposition then he is done. It is almost as if the Tories don't want to be responsible for the Brexit deal so would be happy to lose - I can't see any other reason for their abject performance. Labour's spending plans simply don't add - that is an easy target but the Tories haven't gone there - its bizarre. Maybe the polls are telling them they have it in the bag but its she/they have been terrible

Much as I dont like the guy, IF Corbyn gets anywhere close in this election, he will stay in charge.Despite his lack of popularity in the media, the political campaign run by Labour, from 20 points back in the polls has been excellent and because of this Corbyn will stay.He could well say tht, if you had backed him all along, Labour would have won the election and this may be true. Although, if the Tories hadn't taken the electorate for granted, trying to be everything to everybody, they should have cleane up, with a substantially increased majority.Regarding Brexit (and I know there is a separate thread), everything is still looking like the UK will be squeezed by the other EU members and far from the "free access", which was spouted by the leave campaign, it seems clear that we will have to either pay a substantial figure or, possibly be left on WTO terms.Despite all of May's tough talk, its becoming blatantly obvious that she is out of her depth both at home and on the international stage and even if the Tories regain power, I dont see her lasting too long at the helm. Again, rather ironic when you consider her excuse for calling an election.