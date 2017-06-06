WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:00 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15347
Location: On the road
tigertot wrote:
I am keen on the world being a better place. The world would be a much better place without the Daily Mail. I would seek medical help but the heartless Tories have destroyed the health service....


If the NHS is so bad how did it manage to deal with all the casualties from the London stabbing and the Manchester bombing?

When you really need it the NHS delivers a brilliant service - if you have tooth ache and you waste the valuable time of A&E staff then you probably get the service you deserve.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:22 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4686
Location: Outside your remit
Sal Paradise wrote:
If the NHS is so bad how did it manage to deal with all the casualties from the London stabbing and the Manchester bombing?

When you really need it the NHS delivers a brilliant service - if you have tooth ache and you waste the valuable time of A&E staff then you probably get the service you deserve.


Thats the point, its so underfunded that a lot of people can't even register with an NHs dentist so have no option but to clog up A&E. Tories are starving the NHS so the idea of privatisation becomes appealing and they can all profit from the subsequent share rises
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:44 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 313
wrencat1873 wrote:
I take it from that comment, that you were happy with both of those results, WOW


I care not for the American presidents vote as I'm not American and can't vote. Yes whilst it has an effect wider reaching than America I also respect that a guy from North Dakota or Kansas has the right to vote for what he feels will help him, not some upset folk from Yorkshire. The sulking in the UK about him is really cringeworthy.

Actually voted remain but I respected and understood the leavers view and was embarrassed by again the sulking post vote by the remainers.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:53 pm
Hull White Star
Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm
Posts: 2324
Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
Sal Paradise wrote:
I said there were 1m people who simply cannot work, that would include you - I also said those people need to be provided for. So get off you high horse, read what is actually written not what you want it to say


I didn't want it to say anything, you didn't actually quote all of your rant when you replied to me
Sal Paradise wrote:
If people "genuinely" cannot work - probably about 1m through mental health or disability the state needs to provide for them. That doesn't include those who don't want to work and use disability as an means to an end.


The implication being that there are many more with disabilities who don't want to work, not because they can't.

If you ever had a serious, debilitating illness you would know how embarassing that statement is.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:42 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15347
Location: On the road
Hull White Star wrote:
I didn't want it to say anything, you didn't actually quote all of your rant when you replied to meThe implication being that there are many more with disabilities who don't want to work, not because they can't.

If you ever had a serious, debilitating illness you would know how embarassing that statement is.


What I said was how many people who claim disability genuinely cannot work? I would suggest it is closer to the 1m than it is to 3m.

I had significant mental issues following the death of my brother these went on for over 30 years until I had some cognitive treatment - It was suggested I could register as disabled due to severe depression. I didn't and have lived with it and worked around it. Not sure if that counts as an illness or a condition but you don't know anything about me so as I said get off you high horse.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:07 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15347
Location: On the road
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thats the point, its so underfunded that a lot of people can't even register with an NHs dentist so have no option but to clog up A&E. Tories are starving the NHS so the idea of privatisation becomes appealing and they can all profit from the subsequent share rises


That comes to the very heart of the argument for me:

1. What do we want the NHS to provide - basic healthcare that covers critical illnesses/conditions e.g. Child birth, A&E, general surgery but excludes the likes of dental, IVF, certain elements of cosmetic surgery, gender reassignment, incredibly expensive cancer treatments

2. All of the above

I disagree that the Tories are trying to force people down the private route - private dental care has been around since the 70s. I think the Tories are genuinely trying to say what do you want higher personal taxation and more money in the NHS. There doesn't appear to be an appetite for increases in personal taxation e.g. increases in NI to fund the NHS - although the Tories have left their manifesto vague in that area

Neither Labour or Tories have an adequate policy for funding the NHS. Labour will simply spend all the extra money on increasing salaries so the service will just be run by better paid staff - that is what happened last time Labour pumped a load of money into the NHS.

Labour tax and spend numbers simply don't add - the idea that you get the public sector in line with the rest of Europe but the only people who are going to fund it are the well off and business doesn't stack up. In Europe where they have a public sector in line with Labour's aspirations personal taxation is on a much higher level. Business needs to generate certain returns with most business making less than 10% net profit increasing CT by 8% can only be funded by higher prices so this is a very regressive way of increasing the tax take because it impacts everyone.

All that will happen is the tax take for CT with drop and that will have to come from somewhere - personal taxation across the board will have to rise to fund the 70bn of additional spending that Labour are committed to.
