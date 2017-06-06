TrinityIHC wrote:
Thats the point, its so underfunded that a lot of people can't even register with an NHs dentist so have no option but to clog up A&E. Tories are starving the NHS so the idea of privatisation becomes appealing and they can all profit from the subsequent share rises
That comes to the very heart of the argument for me:
1. What do we want the NHS to provide - basic healthcare that covers critical illnesses/conditions e.g. Child birth, A&E, general surgery but excludes the likes of dental, IVF, certain elements of cosmetic surgery, gender reassignment, incredibly expensive cancer treatments
2. All of the above
I disagree that the Tories are trying to force people down the private route - private dental care has been around since the 70s. I think the Tories are genuinely trying to say what do you want higher personal taxation and more money in the NHS. There doesn't appear to be an appetite for increases in personal taxation e.g. increases in NI to fund the NHS - although the Tories have left their manifesto vague in that area
Neither Labour or Tories have an adequate policy for funding the NHS. Labour will simply spend all the extra money on increasing salaries so the service will just be run by better paid staff - that is what happened last time Labour pumped a load of money into the NHS.
Labour tax and spend numbers simply don't add - the idea that you get the public sector in line with the rest of Europe but the only people who are going to fund it are the well off and business doesn't stack up. In Europe where they have a public sector in line with Labour's aspirations personal taxation is on a much higher level. Business needs to generate certain returns with most business making less than 10% net profit increasing CT by 8% can only be funded by higher prices so this is a very regressive way of increasing the tax take because it impacts everyone.
All that will happen is the tax take for CT with drop and that will have to come from somewhere - personal taxation across the board will have to rise to fund the 70bn of additional spending that Labour are committed to.