Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:22 pm
tigertot
Backwoodsman wrote:
Very true, my posting was in reply to the assumption that only the privileged few can get rich.


The argument is about income tax & corporation tax. I would class the privileged few as those inheriting wealth without any input, which is a different argument.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:22 pm
I see the excuse that the weather for Thursday could hurt Labour as their supporters are less likely to go vote if it's raining :lol: Want to make the country a better place but not if it means getting a bit wet :lol:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:24 pm
bren2k
PrinterThe wrote:
I see the excuse that the weather for Thursday could hurt Labour as their supporters are less likely to go vote if it's raining :lol: Want to make the country a better place but not if it means getting a bit wet :lol:


Thank you for your always erudite and thought provoking contributions - complete with laughing emoticons, which can only add gravitas.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:26 pm
tigertot
PrinterThe wrote:
I see the excuse that the weather for Thursday could hurt Labour as their supporters are less likely to go vote if it's raining :lol: Want to make the country a better place but not if it means getting a bit wet :lol:


Source?
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:33 pm
wrencat1873
bren2k wrote:
I guess it depends on your definition of rich; it's obviously unrealistic that everyone in society can have boundless wealth - and as Wrencat has pointed out, many people don't want or expect that. But it's not tenable that the vast majority of wealth and power is so concentrated amongst a tiny group of privileged elites, whilst people who work hard and try to get on find that their efforts don't give them a decent lifestyle. With use of foodbanks at unprecedented levels and record employment levels existing alongside record numbers of people in poverty - something has to be wrong. And that's aside from the absolutely disgusting and degrading treatment of people with additional needs that has become the trademark of the Tory government and it's media mafia.

I sincerely hope that people vote for change on the 8th June - because as Mrs May pointed out just yesterday - as if she were the leader of the opposition and had no part to play in 7 years of government - enough is enough.


On of the most stark indicators of what we have in store, should the Tories be returned to power, was the nurse who asked Mrs May, why her salary was pretty much the same as it was 7 years ago and if thins would change and after first of all, sneering at the nurse (as she does when anyone asks her a difficult question), Mrs May pretty much said that's how it was and things would remain tight.

Now, nobody minds a bit of austerity in the short term but, to tell a healthcare professional that they will have to work for less each year (in real terms) for the foreseeable future, is an utter disgrace.

Mrs May, no doubt, was happy to accept the 10% rise that MP's got in 2015, whilst at the same time squeezing local authority workers and forcing them to accept below inflation (in some cases zero) wage rises.

Fair society :MOON:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Bullseye
tigertot wrote:
Source?



http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-2017 ... ting-story


Says the opposite.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:15 pm
tigertot
PrinterThe wrote:
I see the excuse that the weather for Thursday could hurt Labour as their supporters are less likely to go vote if it's raining :lol: Want to make the country a better place but not if it means getting a bit wet :lol:


Hopefully the route to your polling station will be slightly complicated which will stop the stupid from voting.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:30 pm
PrinterThe
tigertot wrote:
Hopefully the route to your polling station will be slightly complicated which will stop the stupid from voting.


Awww bless, can't wait to see the same dummy spitting feet stomping sulking response to the result that we saw with Brexit & Trump.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:43 pm
wrencat1873
PrinterThe wrote:
Awww bless, can't wait to see the same dummy spitting feet stomping sulking response to the result that we saw with Brexit & Trump.


I take it from that comment, that you were happy with both of those results, WOW
