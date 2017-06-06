bren2k wrote: I guess it depends on your definition of rich; it's obviously unrealistic that everyone in society can have boundless wealth - and as Wrencat has pointed out, many people don't want or expect that. But it's not tenable that the vast majority of wealth and power is so concentrated amongst a tiny group of privileged elites, whilst people who work hard and try to get on find that their efforts don't give them a decent lifestyle. With use of foodbanks at unprecedented levels and record employment levels existing alongside record numbers of people in poverty - something has to be wrong. And that's aside from the absolutely disgusting and degrading treatment of people with additional needs that has become the trademark of the Tory government and it's media mafia.



I sincerely hope that people vote for change on the 8th June - because as Mrs May pointed out just yesterday - as if she were the leader of the opposition and had no part to play in 7 years of government - enough is enough.

On of the most stark indicators of what we have in store, should the Tories be returned to power, was the nurse who asked Mrs May, why her salary was pretty much the same as it was 7 years ago and if thins would change and after first of all, sneering at the nurse (as she does when anyone asks her a difficult question), Mrs May pretty much said that's how it was and things would remain tight.Now, nobody minds a bit of austerity in the short term but, to tell a healthcare professional that they will have to work for less each year (in real terms) for the foreseeable future, is an utter disgrace.Mrs May, no doubt, was happy to accept the 10% rise that MP's got in 2015, whilst at the same time squeezing local authority workers and forcing them to accept below inflation (in some cases zero) wage rises.Fair society