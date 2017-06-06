WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:36 am
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15055
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
bren2k wrote:
You disgusting leftie snowflake.



I’d just got used to liberal metropolitan elite, which I quite liked.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:18 am
Hull White Star User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm
Posts: 2323
Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
Sal Paradise wrote:
If people "genuinely" cannot work - probably about 1m through mental health or disability the state needs to provide for them. That doesn't include those who don't want to work and use disability as an means to an end.

With regards to what the minimum wage needs to be this is trade off between paying benefits and receipts from business in the form of CT and employers NI. What you could do is increase minimum wage to £10/hr and personal allowance to £20k and take all those on minimum wage completely out of the tax picture. Then you wouldn't need to pay benefits - much more efficient - but then you would have a load of civil servants with no job?


I wish my cancer diagnosis was worse than it is so I don't have to work ever again .......... said no one ever!

Why don't you speak to disabled people and ask what they think instead of spouting absolute rubbish.
A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.

When you rescue a dog, you gain a heart for life.

Handle every situation like a dog. If you can't Eat it or Chew it. Pee on it and Walk Away.


"No amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party. So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin. " Anuerin Bevan

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:56 pm
bren2k User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13031
Location: Ossett
tigertot wrote:
I’d just got used to liberal metropolitan elite, which I quite liked.


I like that one too - I often say it to myself as I sit in a hipster café drinking artisanal coffee from a hollowed out avocado, whilst reading the Guardian on my iPad.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:01 pm
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15055
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
bren2k wrote:
I like that one too - I often say it to myself as I sit in a hipster café drinking artisanal coffee from a hollowed out avocado, whilst reading the Guardian on my iPad.


That sounds like my life in Ilkley, where I maintain to the private school educated Mrs tigertot that i am still working class. She almost chokes on her goji berry & quinoa salad.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:22 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1025
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Why would we want the world to be a better place when the privileged few can get rich off everyone else?

I will let you into a little secret, but keep it to yourself. If you work extremely hard you will get rich.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:48 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4682
Location: Outside your remit
Backwoodsman wrote:
I will let you into a little secret, but keep it to yourself. If you work extremely hard you will get rich.


Tell that to my mate who came back from Iraq with severe mental health issues
