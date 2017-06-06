Sal Paradise wrote:
If people "genuinely" cannot work - probably about 1m through mental health or disability the state needs to provide for them. That doesn't include those who don't want to work and use disability as an means to an end.
With regards to what the minimum wage needs to be this is trade off between paying benefits and receipts from business in the form of CT and employers NI. What you could do is increase minimum wage to £10/hr and personal allowance to £20k and take all those on minimum wage completely out of the tax picture. Then you wouldn't need to pay benefits - much more efficient - but then you would have a load of civil servants with no job?
I wish my cancer diagnosis was worse than it is so I don't have to work ever again .......... said no one ever!
Why don't you speak to disabled people and ask what they think instead of spouting absolute rubbish.
"No amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party. So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin. " Anuerin Bevan