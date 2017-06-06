Sal Paradise wrote:

If people "genuinely" cannot work - probably about 1m through mental health or disability the state needs to provide for them. Th at doesn't include those who don't want to work and use disability as an means to an end .



With regards to what the minimum wage needs to be this is trade off between paying benefits and receipts from business in the form of CT and employers NI. What you could do is increase minimum wage to £10/hr and personal allowance to £20k and take all those on minimum wage completely out of the tax picture. Then you wouldn't need to pay benefits - much more efficient - but then you would have a load of civil servants with no job?