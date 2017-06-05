tigertot wrote: Yes. Presumably you are in favour of owners of rabid right wing newspapers living in off-shore tax havens while persecuting the poorest in society?You are in favour of 4 out of the top 10 FTSE companies paying no tax? The Sun 'newspaper' paying £1 tax?

If its within the law absolutely - I wouldn't want to pay more than I should nor would I want any member of my team doing so either - the fact you think its OK is bizarre but totally understandable given your views about rich people.I would suspect BP actually lost money on its UK operation - they will be losing minimum $30 a barrel for every barrel they get out of the north sea.Vodafone are a different matter - but unless you change the laws why would they not do it?Tighten the law close the loop holes - its pretty simple - then they would have to comply