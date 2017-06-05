WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:01 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
I never quoted a figure - so your quote is of no relevance in this argument.


The quote is very relevant; you decided arbitrarily that a million people make legitimate claims because they can't work, and that the rest are slackers who are making a choice not to work. You're wrong, and that quote is a factual rebuttal, which illustrates the misconceptions of the general public - misconceptions which I'd argue are created and fuelled by the right wing media, and those who repeat as facts what they read in the Daily Mail and The Sun.

There is no argument here - you were just wrong.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:29 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15336
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
The quote is very relevant; you decided arbitrarily that a million people make legitimate claims because they can't work, and that the rest are slackers who are making a choice not to work. You're wrong, and that quote is a factual rebuttal, which illustrates the misconceptions of the general public - misconceptions which I'd argue are created and fuelled by the right wing media, and those who repeat as facts what they read in the Daily Mail and The Sun.

There is no argument here - you were just wrong.


No i'm not how many people would you say are mentally physically unable to work 20 years ago when we had far more manual labour jobs the total was 1.1m - so despite advances in medical science, better H&S at work and far less manual labour the number has trebled!!

So in a reasonable well off country 10% of the workforce are unable to work due to disability really?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:46 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15042
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Sal Paradise wrote:
Surely you wouldn't want anyone to pay more tax than they are legally obliged


Yes. Presumably you are in favour of owners of rabid right wing newspapers living in off-shore tax havens while persecuting the poorest in society?You are in favour of 4 out of the top 10 FTSE companies paying no tax? The Sun 'newspaper' paying £1 tax?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:20 pm
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 535
Yes. Presumably you are in favour of owners of rabid right wing newspapers living in off-shore tax havens while persecuting the poorest in society?You are in favour of 4 out of the top 10 FTSE companies paying no tax? The Sun 'newspaper' paying £1 tax?


That's a global issue and not so easy to resolve. What these companies do do is produce well paid employment. Jezzas targeted 5%
Wire Quin at work

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:47 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
No i'm not how many people would you say are mentally physically unable to work 20 years ago when we had far more manual labour jobs the total was 1.1m - so despite advances in medical science, better H&S at work and far less manual labour the number has trebled!!

So in a reasonable well off country 10% of the workforce are unable to work due to disability really?


Warning - may contain facts!

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:10 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15336
Location: On the road
tigertot wrote:
Yes. Presumably you are in favour of owners of rabid right wing newspapers living in off-shore tax havens while persecuting the poorest in society?You are in favour of 4 out of the top 10 FTSE companies paying no tax? The Sun 'newspaper' paying £1 tax?


If its within the law absolutely - I wouldn't want to pay more than I should nor would I want any member of my team doing so either - the fact you think its OK is bizarre but totally understandable given your views about rich people.

I would suspect BP actually lost money on its UK operation - they will be losing minimum $30 a barrel for every barrel they get out of the north sea.

Vodafone are a different matter - but unless you change the laws why would they not do it?

Tighten the law close the loop holes - its pretty simple - then they would have to comply
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:28 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15042
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Sal Paradise wrote:
the fact you think its OK is bizarre but totally understandable given your views about rich people.


Please tell me what are my views of rich people?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:33 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15336
Location: On the road
tigertot wrote:
Please tell me what are my views of rich people?


Perhaps you need to read the post - off shore living stealing money from the needy!!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:34 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15336
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
Warning - may contain facts!


No wonder we are so unproductive if 20% of the working population is disabled - really!!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: General Election 8th June

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:38 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
No wonder we are so unproductive if 20% of the working population is disabled - really!!!


I know - how annoyingly inconvenient of the lazy disableds; what would you suggest we do with them all, to improve our productivity?
