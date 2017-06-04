WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:00 am
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4676
Location: Outside your remit
brearley84 wrote:
again.... all the parties need to be amending their manifestos after another attack...

at least theresa may this morning has said enough is enough and things have to change, we will see.

enough of this praying and carrying on as normal talk


May has been home secratary/PM for the last 7 years - all she's done is cut back police, armed services and security services and now look where we are!

At least Corbyn would stop selling arms to Saudi who are heavily implicated in the spread of extremist Islam and enable their goals. That would be a good start.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:18 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 283
TrinityIHC wrote:
May has been home secratary/PM for the last 7 years - all she's done is cut back police, armed services and security services and now look where we are!

At least Corbyn would stop selling arms to Saudi who are heavily implicated in the spread of extremist Islam and enable their goals. That would be a good start.


Yeah these guys would never get their hands on a white van and some blades too if Corbyn was in charge. :roll:

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:42 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15326
Location: On the road
DaveO wrote:
You need to seek help. You have no empathy with others less fortunate than yourself.


I have what I don't have empathy for are those that don't maximise their potential
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:08 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6973
Location: Central Coast
Sal Paradise wrote:
I have what I don't have empathy for are those that don't maximise their potential

I don't know or care who you vote for! But I 100% agree with this!
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:06 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4676
Location: Outside your remit
PrinterThe wrote:
Yeah these guys would never get their hands on a white van and some blades too if Corbyn was in charge. :roll:


We may have detected them earlier or we may have prevented them becoming radicalised in the first place. We are under attack and our security forces are at breaking point. May is a menace.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:53 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15326
Location: On the road
TrinityIHC wrote:
We may have detected them earlier or we may have prevented them becoming radicalised in the first place. We are under attack and our security forces are at breaking point. May is a menace.


We may not either - you will not stop those who are vulnerable to radicalisation - those doing the brain washing are far more convincing than a few social workers
