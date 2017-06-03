WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Election 8th June

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:56 am
tigertot User avatar
Backwoodsman wrote:
You are hoping that they would be more efficient, it's doubtful that they would be more efficient. Unfortunately I am old enough to remember the company which is now British telecom.
To have a land line telephone you had to wait at least three months and more in some cases. The main reason was lack of competition.
The government poured millions into state owned industries, most of it wasted. Don't think for one moment I am ignoring the private sector as they can be just as incompetent. Step forward British airways and take a bow. But the big difference is by the nature of competition ,companies have to perform or they go bust .
If you look at the fierce competition between the low cost airlines, Ryan air , jet 2 , etc etc if you time your booking correctly you can fly across Europe cheaply.
I am in the process of contacting sky as I think I am paying too much. Last time rang them up I pointed out to them how much I was paying for Netflix and amazon compared with sky. I received a substantial reduction in costs for a year. If I don't get the same response with sky I will close the account.
Yet with the bbc which is deteriorating year on year, I have to pay my license fee whether I like it or not.


Anyone dealing with telecoms, electric, water, gas on a domestic scale will have reservations about the quality on offer. Dealing with these people on large capital project scale is an absolute nightmare. They are pathetic. There is little or no choice & the delivery is take it or leave it. No wonder the most stable, successful countries have these essentials state owned.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:02 am
wire-quin User avatar
TM went very well last night, very prime ministerial performance.

Jezza as ever softened the tone, laughed serious issues off and demonstrated how he just isn't statesman like. (does he just have the one red tie! a guy on his money should have a wardrobe full)

To be fair as we come to the last furlong he's had a good race given his starting position but we will see Friday how little the electorate thinks labour or the others have to offer. 60-80 majority Cons.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:46 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
wire-quin wrote:
TM went very well last night, very prime ministerial performance.

Jezza as ever softened the tone, laughed serious issues off and demonstrated how he just isn't statesman like. (does he just have the one red tie! a guy on his money should have a wardrobe full)

To be fair as we come to the last furlong he's had a good race given his starting position but we will see Friday how little the electorate thinks labour or the others have to offer. 60-80 majority Cons.


Come on, you cant have a go at Corbyn's fashion sense, Mrs May looks like a Giraffe dressed by Oxfam.
Although she is ok, behind a lectern on stage, laying out a pre prepared speech, she's one of the most awkward looking politicians that we have and physically sneers and looks down on people and that's during her charm offensives.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:58 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
wire-quin wrote:
TM went very well last night, very prime ministerial performance.

Jezza as ever softened the tone, laughed serious issues off and demonstrated how he just isn't statesman like. (does he just have the one red tie! a guy on his money should have a wardrobe full)

To be fair as we come to the last furlong he's had a good race given his starting position but we will see Friday how little the electorate thinks labour or the others have to offer. 60-80 majority Cons.


If by prime ministerial you mean she wriggled like an eel and presents failing austerity as the solution to our woes - it's pathetic.

I really hope we can get rid of her and her kind and get some more straight talking politicians in the business. Tired of her talking of Corbyns magic money tree when she manages to shake her own when she wants vanity projects or tax cuts for the rich.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:09 pm
Don't care for any of the labour team ,the hard core of them are not only socialist but extreme socialists. All worshipping at the altar of Marx. Credit must be given to them, they are fighting a superb campaign. Regarding corybyns stance on nuclear weapons he makes an interesting and valid point. That is if we are in a situation whereby nuclear weapons are being launched we are all screwed anyway.
Just to show some balance in my posting the biggest pain in the backside of all parties is Boris Johnson. A posh silver in the spoon mouth chancer. He couldn't give a toss about the conservatives, it's all about him and his career.

Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 1:21 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Backwoodsman wrote:
Just to show some balance in my posting the biggest pain in the backside of all parties is Boris Johnson. A posh silver in the spoon mouth chancer. He couldn't give a toss about the conservatives, it's all about him and his career.


You could say that about any politician, to be fair. Boris just has the travelling sideshow shtick that keeps him relevant. He's basically a aristocratic version of Donald Trump, both politically, and aesthetically.
Re: General Election 8th June

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:21 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Backwoodsman wrote:
Regarding corybyns stance on nuclear weapons he makes an interesting and valid point. That is if we are in a situation whereby nuclear weapons are being launched we are all screwed anyway.


Has this only just occurred to you?!
