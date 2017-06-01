headhunter wrote: Because people are not 'struggling' just because they haven't worked hard enough in life, and to suggest that is the case is at best idiotic and at worst utterly deplorable.

Indeed - the Tory line is that anyone who isn't well off is feckless and lazy; which of course completely ignores those people who are struggling due to illness, disability or indeed the fact that they do work their ar5es off, in a job which doesn't pay them enough to live a decent life. It's a cruel and mean way to run an economy, and I'd be quite happy to sacrifice some of my income to rebalance that - the important thing of course is that the super-rich and huge corporations do the same, and aren't allowed to dodge their way out of it, or make sweetheart deals with HMRC because of their close ties to the establishment elite.