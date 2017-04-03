The thread on Macani made me think of a Bulls XIII that would attract the most ire from the crowd. Here's my effort.
Platt - At fullback Platt was capable of some amazing blunders
Sheriffe - I still have nightmares+
Sykes - See Platt
K,Pryce - Built like Tarzan, played like Jane
Macani - See thread
Herbert - We were desperate for a halfback and got this backpacker.
Sjieka - Lowes like him. That was about it.
Paul Grayshon - Lived in the shadow of his Dad at Northern.
Addy - Got some dog's abuse
Hall - Not up to it but didn't deserve the criticism
Nero - Or "Zero" as he was popularly known
Worrincy - Possibly McNamara's worst signing
Langley - Gave 100% but got abuse for being unable to pass.
Honourable mentions for Nick Zisti and Matt Orford.
Have I missed anyone
