Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:25 pm
The thread on Macani made me think of a Bulls XIII that would attract the most ire from the crowd. Here's my effort.

Platt - At fullback Platt was capable of some amazing blunders
Sheriffe - I still have nightmares+
Sykes - See Platt
K,Pryce - Built like Tarzan, played like Jane
Macani - See thread
Herbert - We were desperate for a halfback and got this backpacker.
Sjieka - Lowes like him. That was about it.
Paul Grayshon - Lived in the shadow of his Dad at Northern.
Addy - Got some dog's abuse
Hall - Not up to it but didn't deserve the criticism
Nero - Or "Zero" as he was popularly known
Worrincy - Possibly McNamara's worst signing
Langley - Gave 100% but got abuse for being unable to pass.

Honourable mentions for Nick Zisti and Matt Orford.

Have I missed anyone
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:50 pm
Justin Brooker I remember dropping a hat trick of tries in a leeds Derby the man never manged to win me back over.
James Evans- was a quota player who blocked youngsters progression for me.
Marcus st-Hilaire, urgh.
Chev- nice bloke good in his early career but he needed to retire long before he did.
Iestyn......
Semi Tadulala - despised this bloke as he started to look disinterested and remember him having a heart that seemed to shrink over his spell with us. some may say I am harsh but hey ho..

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:51 pm
Nathan Graham has got to be number 1 least favourite full back? after his special Wembley performance?

