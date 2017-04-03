The thread on Macani made me think of a Bulls XIII that would attract the most ire from the crowd. Here's my effort.



Platt - At fullback Platt was capable of some amazing blunders

Sheriffe - I still have nightmares+

Sykes - See Platt

K,Pryce - Built like Tarzan, played like Jane

Macani - See thread

Herbert - We were desperate for a halfback and got this backpacker.

Sjieka - Lowes like him. That was about it.

Paul Grayshon - Lived in the shadow of his Dad at Northern.

Addy - Got some dog's abuse

Hall - Not up to it but didn't deserve the criticism

Nero - Or "Zero" as he was popularly known

Worrincy - Possibly McNamara's worst signing

Langley - Gave 100% but got abuse for being unable to pass.



Honourable mentions for Nick Zisti and Matt Orford.



Have I missed anyone