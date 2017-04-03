WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chissy

Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:03 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 589
Sorry for starting a new Thread on an old topic..

Rumour has it about that he isn't playing for Sheff this weekend,

Also that he is wanting a Odsal return with Chalmers onboard with it..

It would certainly be a game changer for us, has anyone heard anything with any substance?

As I think he is fast becoming the new Sammut, with regards to rumours on a return..

I cant see Sheff letting him go?

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:09 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2848
He won't be playing this Sunday

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:10 am
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2993
I'd have him back in a heartbeat. He could fill the void left when Lilley inevitably goes back to Leeds. I doubt Sheffield will let him go as they are in the mix with us at the wrong end of the table. Perhaps Dane is forcing their hand by refusing to play. Didn't we have the same issue with Clough and Gaskell at the end of last season?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:13 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2848
dddooommm wrote:
I'd have him back in a heartbeat. He could fill the void left when Lilley inevitably goes back to Leeds. I doubt Sheffield will let him go as they are in the mix with us at the wrong end of the table. Perhaps Dane is forcing their hand by refusing to play. Didn't we have the same issue with Clough and Gaskell at the end of last season?




No mate it's not. This one is not my tale to tell. I'm afraid that's all I can say about it

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:28 am
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 916
Location: Waiting
roger daly wrote:
No mate it's not. This one is not my tale to tell. I'm afraid that's all I can say about it

Will we hear anything any time soon?

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:02 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26389
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Would be an excellent signing but I'll believe it when I see it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:03 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8022
Location: Odsal Stadium
Well it would seem the issue with Pryce and his knees are an ongoing one and perhaps one that won't be fixed now?

Chisholm would be a useful player if finances allowed. But perhaps only if Phoenix isn't going to arrive?

Experience forwards would be top of my wish list!

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:07 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2848
RickyF1 wrote:
Will we hear anything any time soon?




Yes I would of thought so pal

Re: Chissy

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:10 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4366
While we do need forwards i would love it if he rejoined us.

