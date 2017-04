Regardless of whether we have a wider issue with discipline, I was pretty disgusted by Ferres' foul the other night. Malicious and dangerous in the extreme. I know some fans will rush to excuse it, or argue it's worth a ban of a game or two at most. Without knowing its official grading I reckon that a foul of that nature should have a start point of maybe 8 games. Not gonna go down well but that's my opinion.

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)