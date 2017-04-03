I worry that our discipline, or lack of it is eventually going to cost us in tight games.

Yet another sin-binning on Friday that could yet lead to another of our players being banned.

I never used to think of us being a particularly dirty side, opposition fans always have, but recently I've been disappointed in that aspect of our game.

Is it just a coincidence or has it come about due the pressure the team has been under after the Cas debacle?

We all want to see our lads being tough & hard, but not dirty & resorting to the underhand tactics used by some of our opponents.

Fight hard but fight fair.