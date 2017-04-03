.... whats going on ? For what they are worth my thoughts.



Last year we slipped under the radar, placed a deserved second, but with that comes a target on the back, and I suspect all teams now gun for us and have more experience of our players abilities, etc. Disrespect the opposition at your peril.



Recruitment ? Out the door Magrin, Keyes, Macani, Foster, Bussey, Slyney, Thackeray and in Spencer, Gee, Pitts, Purtell, Sammut, Grant, Channing, Roqica, on paper at least, far more formidable set, but are these new recruits too soft ? Is there heart in this gig ?



Injuries, well they certainly don’t help. We haven’t seen Channing or Grant yet this season, Cunningham has only just got back, as has Api, Spencer out long term as is Battye, Ackers now out for months, now it appears Barthau injured as is Garside, so this has been disruptive, very disruptive. I don’t think we should underestimate the impact Battye has.



The forwards in general have been underwhelming, out muscled, out enthused, in almost every game. With the exception of Pitts, I don’t think we have anyone who could break out of a paper bag never mind a watertight defence.



Coaching and style of play seems to have gone back in its shell. Where's the dynamic, fast paced, brand of footie we were expecting to see.



Dynamism of rotating hookers, last year Cunningham / Ackers were brilliant complimentary rotation at dummy half, this year they haven’t played a game together.



Rhys last year was the comp leading try scorer, this season I don’t recall the last time he scored. So why is that ? Is he being marked out of the game ? Too much focus on the other wing ? His centre not playing as well ?



Ability to catch the ball – speaks for itself, as does giving away silly silly penalties.



The Sammut effect – is the introduction of this maverick – and yes he has scored a lot of points for us – at the detriment to the ‘team’. It certainly explained the Rhys situation as the ball never gets beyond JS.



Having seen the awfulness at Oldham and Swinton, the appalling show at Halifax, a defeat to Sheffield was hardly a huge surprise, disappointing, but not surprising. Still, I’ll be at Fev hoping rather than expecting.