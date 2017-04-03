This was a real coach killer. Broncos clearly the better side on defence and offence, Eagles could only make 30m in a set of six Broncos more like 70m. Sadly a set of 6 was a rarity in this game. Lots of errors. The refereeing I think was unbiased but a bit strange, it seemed to go in waves of 'perhaps I should stop laying on at the play of the ball for a bit', or 'perhaps the passing is getting wayward I will give some forward passes for a bit'. In the end the kicking was probably the difference, Sheffield made 35m with every penalty (or took the 2), Broncos more like 15m. Sheffield also got all their conversions which meant we got too far behind.



I'm embarrassed to give some schoolboy coaching advice, but if you are not able to pass the ball to the right across the line without a handling error try passing it left. I'm sure Rhys Williams would enjoy touching the ball on the left wing at least a couple of times a game too!



Not sure I have ever seen Keith Senior beaming so much, he obviously enjoyed his early Easter pressie from the Broncos.