Do not ever let anybody have a go at the London Broncos home support. Yesterday the crowd was rather generously reported as 319.

Speaking to some Sheffield supporters after the game, they stated that for most fans thirty odd miles is too far to travel. Oh, how my heart bleeds for them,

poor souls!

To be fair to their club they do run a coach, but that was not full. And The Beaumont Awful Stadium is not that welcoming.

With no ground for next season, Sheffield Eagles hopes for the future, riding on the coat tails of a green energy plant that the council seem to want no part of. It is hard to see that they have a future.