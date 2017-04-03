I suspect that since Wire finally clicked in the last 25-30 minutes of the Hull match TS will probably want to retain most of the team for the Leeds game. There may be one or two changes though;



Lineham will be back from the naughty step and surely will come back on the wing. Evans has played 99 SL games for us but I am guessing he may well sit this one out with King and Atkins in the centres - unless the knock King took was a bit more serious than it looked.



Savelio played for Rochdale yesterday so he may be back in contention for a spot ?





We finally seem to be getting through our injury list with only Currie, Penny and Morgan Smith on the sidelines, so the Reserves game against Wigan on Saturday should be a good one to watch.